PEP Health Announces Best US Hospitals for Oncology Patient Experience in 2024

PEP Health's AI technology benchmarks U.S. hospitals and health systems, delivering real-time, transparent, and validated insights into what patients actually think

MINNEAPOLIS, MN., April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - PEP Health (www.pephealth.ai), a patient experience healthcare company, released its annual Oncology Patient Experience Hospital Rankings today. Through the application of data science and healthcare-based Natural Language Processing (NLP), PEP Health generates a comprehensive, real-time view of patient experience across every single healthcare location. To rank the top U.S. Hospitals, PEP Health analyzed over 30 million online patient sources that span social media to review platforms, as well as electric medical records and internal hospital data.

To view the PEP Health Oncology Patient Experience Rankings for 2024, click here.

"We are providing hospitals and health systems with a better way to understand what their patients actually think, which translates directly into improved clinical outcomes and stronger financial performance," said Meghan Leaver, PhD, Co-Founder of PEP Health. "We release a new set of rankings each month based on a hospital's PEP Score, which gives an accurate and validated benchmark of patient experience in general, and across specific specialties, such as this month's focus on oncology." PEP Scores enable benchmarking of performance across every healthcare provider, service line, and quality care domain, and have been proven to reliably predict HCAHPS hospital ratings up to nine months before internal scores are released.

Updated daily with a 90-day moving average, PEP Scores provide a constantly evolving picture of patient experiences, enabling providers to compare performance and track variation in care in real time. With the PEP Score, PEP Health has built a universally understandable metric for evaluating patient experience, independent of any methodological changes, such as those used in CMS Star Ratings.

"I am excited about PEP Health's ability to create an up-to-the minute national data set for effectively measuring patient experience, and to enable benchmarking across health systems, particularly being able to focus on community based private practice. Community practices are forging the path of value-based healthcare in oncology, and patient feedback is the compass that guides us towards unlocking the full potential." said Amy L. McNally, M.D., M.H.C.M., Chief Surgical Officer, The US Oncology Network and V.P. Of Surgery, Minnesota Oncology.

Patient feedback is crucial for unlocking value-based healthcare, yet the traditional methods used to capture and interpret it have shown to be limited in effectiveness. Solving this challenge requires an understanding of patient lives, their challenges, and their preferences. The latest advances in AI offer up a better way to make sense of the millions of pieces of online feedback combined with traditional surveys and review sources, and ultimately improve healthcare services based on what matters most to patients. "The impact we are having on healthcare is multi-faceted, with this ranking system a key component, but the end goal is singular: to drive the very best in patient experience," said Mark Lomax, MD, PEP Health CEO. "Our dashboard is already being used on a daily basis across the country to inform better decisions related to patient experience and quality of care."

PEP Health's approach to patient experience feedback enables providers to identify and act on downward trends and growth opportunities, investigate the rank relationships between providers, generating real-time benchmarking of patient experience across a network of providers, and ultimately improve patient experience and achieve higher HCAHPS and CMS Star Ratings.

About PEP Health:

PEP Health is a patient experience platform that uses AI to collect and analyze the views of patients on the health services they receive to help healthcare organizations pinpoint gaps and weaknesses in their system. Powered by machine learning technology, the company's Patient Experience Platform (PEP) combines millions of online sources that span social media to review platforms, as well as electric medical records and internal hospital data, to deliver comprehensive real-time reporting of what patients think about their care and provide healthcare organizations, regulators, and insurers actionable insights which they can use to inform operational decisions that make a direct impact on the patient experience.

