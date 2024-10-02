PEP Health Releases its 2025 US Hospital Rankings for Patient Experience

PEP Health's AI technology benchmarks US hospitals and health systems, delivering real-time, transparent, and validated insights from patients' unsolicited feedback, capturing what they actually think about their care.

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - PEP Health (www.pephealth.ai), a leader in AI-driven patient-experience insights, released its 2025 US Hospital Rankings for Patient Experience today. Using AI, data science, and healthcare-based Natural Language Processing (NLP), these rankings pull from over 35 million unprompted opinions shared by patients and their families online, going beyond surveys to offer a more authentic, real-time view of patient experiences across every healthcare location in the US.

Download PEP Health's 2025 US Hospital Rankings for Patient Experience here.

"Our technology is unlocking a better understanding of patient experience for US hospitals, payers, and the entire healthcare industry," said Meghan Leaver, PhD, Founder of PEP Health. "Our rankings reflect how hospitals actually use our platform: to better understand the 'why' behind the experience of their patients, to benchmark themselves against competitors locally and nationally, and ultimately to deliver better care."

ECU Health was recognized as a leader in Patient Experience by PEP Health for the second consecutive year, and they also placed in the top five nationally across both Communication & Involvement and Emotional Support. "We are passionate about listening to the voice of our patients and believe that learning through the authentic and unfettered patient perspective is our path to healthcare excellence," said Dr. Julie Kennedy Oehlert, Chief Experience & Brand Officer at ECU Health. "Now is the time for a more contemporary way to gain insights from our patients and families and transform how they interact with their health care."

PEP Health's 2025 Rankings focus on large providers – hospitals with at least 750 staffed beds and at least 250 patient experience comments left online between Sept 1st, 2023, and Sept 1st, 2024. These comments come from patients on social media and review platforms and were analyzed against seven internationally recognized domains of patient-centered care, scored from 1 (very poor) to 5 (excellent). PEP Health also analyzed and ranked hospitals across Fast Access, Communication & Involvement, and Emotional Support, and conducted a separate analysis and ranking of the top 5 hospitals for Surgery.

Getting Experience Right with PEP Health

Patients are more empowered than ever before. Every touchpoint and interaction within a hospital matters – from scheduling appointments to catering facilities and bedside manners. When it comes to choosing healthcare, patients know they have options, and can easily research, compare, and share their experiences of providers using websites, reviews, and social media, both locally and across states. This makes getting patient experience right from the start crucial – and costly if overlooked.

"One of our core beliefs at PEP Health is that patients acting more like consumers of healthcare is only increasing and healthcare organizations need to be ready," said Mark Lomax, MD, CEO of PEP Health. "PEP Scores gives health systems and hospitals an actionable way to see how they measure up when it comes to patient experience, based on the most accurate, timely and relevant unsolicited patient feedback available."

The traditional methods used to capture and interpret experience have shown limited effectiveness in actually improving care. Solving this challenge requires an understanding of patient lives, their challenges, and their preferences. The latest advances in AI offer a better way to make sense of the millions of pieces of online feedback combined with traditional surveys and review sources, and ultimately improve healthcare services based on what matters most to patients.

Research has shown that improving experience is not only linked to better care outcomes, but also boosts financial performance and promotes safety and health equity. Better patient experiences directly impact CMS Star Ratings, which are closely tied to reimbursement rates, and play a critical role in driving new patients and increasing patient retention. Investing in patient experience is not just beneficial – it's essential for financial success.

About PEP Health:

Using the latest advancements in AI, PEP Health collects and analyzes diverse online patient feedback, from social media to review platforms, alongside hospital survey and internal data sources. This approach provides a comprehensive, real-time view of patient experiences, capturing the nuances that drive patient choices in healthcare. By integrating unsolicited feedback, PEP Health offers healthcare providers a deeper understanding of patient preferences, enabling them to go beyond the limitations of surveys and align their services more closely with patient expectations.

