Pepe Auto Group Launches New Mercedes-Benz Express Mobile Service Vans in Westchester

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pepe Auto Group, a family-owned group of auto dealerships serving the Westchester community since 1968, is now offering Mobile Service Your Way to all Mercedes-Benz customers in the area. Our White Plains and New Rochelle Mercedes-Benz dealerships in Westchester County are the very first locations to offer this exclusive service to their customers.

Principal owner of the Pepe Auto Group Joe Pepe along with James Macagna General Manager of Mercedes Benz of White Plains a proud member of the Pepe Auto Group
Joseph Pepe, owner and operator of the Pepe Auto Group, states, "We are very excited to be the first Mercedes-Benz dealerships in Westchester County to offer this convenient service option for our customers who have incredibly demanding schedules and don't always have the time to bring their Mercedes-Benz vehicles to our service departments. It is definitely a game changer for our two dealerships and of course for our family of customers."

Mercedes-Benz White Plains & Mercedes-Benz New Rochelle's Express Mobile Service is designed for our customers convenience to help alleviate the need to come into the Service Department with their busy schedules. Our Certified Mercedes-Benz Mobile Service Technicians can go to your home or office for express oil changes, tire changes, certain recalls and software updates with our state-of-the-art Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Vans.  Call us today to see if your services qualify for At Home Service for your next appointment and get on with your day without the wait!

CALL MERCEDES-BENZ OF WHITE PLAINS AT 914-949-4002 OR MERCEDES-BENZ OF NEW ROCHELLE AT 914-315-7625 FOR MORE DETAILS AND SCHEDULE AT HOME MOBILE SERVICE YOUR WAY TODAY!

