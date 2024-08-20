PepFilmStudios Writes Its Love Letter to Oakland with Its New Heartfelt Comedy Sitcom - Oakland Madhouse

OAKLAND, Calif., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fledgling film production studio PepFilmStudios is proud to share its first major project: Oakland Madhouse. This hilarious new comedy sitcom follows a unique group of friends who deal with everyday life's ups and downs while they work to support their beloved community.

The sitcom's production style is inspired by Meet the Browns, The Office, and Friends. Each of the 6-8 planned episodes is bursting with the perfect blend of humor, heartfelt emotions, and strong characters whose stories speak directly to the audience.

Oakland Madhouse

Oakland Madhouse is a thoughtful ode to the city it is based in and named after. "This show is our love letter to Oakland, capturing its unique culture with top-tier production quality," says the show's creator, Derrick Peprah.

Peprah was born and raised in Ghana but moved to the United States with his family in 2012. They landed on the East Coast, but the West called to him. Peprah found himself in Oakland, California, where he discovered his passion for filmmaking. He became an actor, director, producer, and writer, sharing his talents through his art. His production company, PepFilmStudios, was founded to collaborate with the incredible talent in the Oakland community.

Derrick Peprah and the team at PepFilmStudios are putting their heart and soul into Oakland Madhouse, making every moment in each episode count. The show is full of laughter, love, and genuine connections, with a strong community tie to Oakland.

The show will follow twelve characters—eight main characters and four supporting roles. Casting is underway and will wrap up in September 2024. Once the team finds its stars, it plans to begin production in early February 2025.

Oakland Madhouse is a self-funded project and PepFilmStudios' first large-scale production. Early buzz on social media indicates great success for the upcoming sitcom, as the Oakland community is rallying to support the project. Teaser videos on Instagram are racking up an average of 15k views and over 300 shares, while the catchy theme song and striking logo are also met with praise.

PepFilmStudios is partnering with Viken Productions, LLC, a major production company. With the combined forces of these two successful companies, Oakland Madhouse is on a path toward success in the entertainment industry.

"Oakland Madhouse is more than just a comedy—it's a vibrant celebration of Oakland, brought to life by an all-local cast who truly embody the city's spirit," Peprah explains. To keep the community connected with the project, they've launched a WhatsApp group where fans can directly engage with the show and its creator.

The team is also in the process of creating a mobile streaming app dedicated to the show. This app will give each cast member an outlet for their own shows, further showcasing the remarkable, diverse talent Oakland has to offer.

Peprah's goal is to deliver a truly authentic, heartfelt experience with his creation, "From the slang to the streets, Oakland Madhouse is Oakland through and through, and we're excited to share this journey with everyone."

For more information about Oakland Madhouse and PepFilmStudios, please visit www.pepfilmstudios.com, check out their Instagram (@PepFilmStudios and @Oaklandmadhouse), or email Derrick Peprah at [email protected].

Contact: Derrick Peprah

PepFilmStudios

510-599-0336

[email protected]

SOURCE PepFilmStudios