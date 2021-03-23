PepGen to Present at Stifel's 3rd Annual CNS Day

BOSTON and OXFORD, United Kingdom, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PepGen, Inc., a biotechnology company developing transformative therapies for individuals living with neuromuscular and neurologic diseases, today announced that Dr. James McArthur, CEO, will present at Stifel's 3rd Annual CNS Day virtual conference. The presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET. A recording will be available in the News section of PepGen's website at https://pepgen.com/newsroom/ and accessible for 90 days following the presentation.

PepGen recently presented preclinical data on its novel enhanced delivery oligonucleotide (EDO) pipeline at the 2021 Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) Virtual Clinical and Scientific Conference demonstrating safe and efficient delivery of therapeutic oligonucleotides to critical disease targets in myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) models. More information on data shared at the 2021 MDA Conference is available here on the PepGen website.

About PepGen

PepGen, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on transforming the care of patients with neuromuscular diseases through the peptide-mediated delivery of nucleic acid therapeutics. Recognizing a deep need for a paradigm shift in genomic medicine, PepGen's proprietary enhanced delivery oligonucleotides (EDOs) strive to achieve clinical potential of these therapeutics by providing reliable, safe and efficacious delivery to critical disease targets. PepGen raised a $45 million Series A in December 2020 with RA Capital Management as the lead investor; Oxford Sciences Innovation (OSI), CureDuchenne Ventures and the University of Oxford also participated in the round. The company was founded in 2018 with an initial seed investment from OSI. For more information, visit https://www.pepgen.com/.

