PALO ALTO, Calif., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This Summer, tonies® welcomes Peppa Pig as the newest member of the Tonies family! Fans of the long-running popular children's series now have a new way to follow the adventures, mishaps and friendships of Peppa Pig, her younger brother George, their parents and the other animal families who make up their charming town -- through the magic of audio!

PEPPA PIG JOINS THE TONIES FAMILY IN THE U.S. THIS SUMMER

Kids will enjoy several short audio stories and songs, including "Peppa Around the World," "Peppa Goes on Holiday" and "Peppa Goes Boating." Playtime and travel are primary content themes, which are perfect with summer vacation just around the corner. With 60 minutes of run time, Peppa's stories are sure to keep little listeners entertained while at home or on-the-go for all kinds of adventures.

For families new to tonies, it is the original screen-free audio entertainment system developed especially for young children. Designed for small hands and independent play, the system works with the combination of a Toniebox , a soft, shockproof, portable five-inch speaker cube with no screens, sharp corners or edges, complicated controls, etc., and Tonies , hand-painted figures containing stories, songs and more.

The special Peppa Pig Bundle will include a Pink Toniebox, a color-matched Creative-Tonie for custom recordings and the Peppa Pig Tonie, retailing for $99.99. The Peppa Pig Tonie can also be purchased individually for $14.99.

In addition to Peppa Pig, even more Tonies are available now to entertain little ones all summer long, including the new Traveling Songs Tonie , featuring 48 minutes of classic and original road trip songs, including "She'll Be Comin' Round the Mountain" and "Home On the Range."

Tonies are available for purchase online via tonies.com, Target.com, BarnesandNoble.com, Amazon.com, CAMP.com and FAO.com. In-store, tonies can be found at FAO Schwarz in New York, CAMP retail locations and independent toy retailers nationwide.

ABOUT TONIES

tonies® is the original screen-free audio entertainment system for young children. Launched in 2016 in Germany, co-founders Patric Faßbender and Marcus Stahl created tonies with one thing in mind: their children. This revolutionary system allows kids to experience storytelling in a digital age, in a way that stimulates their imagination without screens. The Toniebox was created for kids and parents who want to feel good about their entertainment at home and to bring back imagination in its purest form. Today, tonies is the fastest growing toy company in Europe and a rising star in the United States. Among its many achievements, tonies was named among Fast Company's prestigious World's Most Innovative Companies for 2021, top ranked in Education. For more information, visit tonies.com .

