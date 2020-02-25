Peppa Pig-Themed Birthday Parties Extend Their Oinktastic Stay At The Little Gym In Partnership With Entertainment One

"We are so proud at The Little Gym to be partnering with Entertainment One to celebrate childhood and make a positive impact on the lives of children and their families through The Muddy Puddles Project ," said Alex Bingham, President and CEO of The Little Gym . "By committing to this impactful program and offering it as an Awesome Birthday Adventure for another two years, we hope to instill a philanthropic mindset."

Since "Peppa's Muddy Puddles Party" was introduced to The Little Gym franchise system one year ago, the program has helped to raise over $15,000 with a goal of another $30,000 over the next two years of the partnership. These celebrations have included interactive elements for preschoolers, their friends and families that bring this beloved children's show to life while giving little ones the opportunity to learn about the concept of philanthropy in a fun and entertaining way. Over 24,000 parents and children have been directly introduced to or exposed to this philanthropic initiative and its mission to end childhood cancer. More than 1,000 Peppa Pig Awesome Birthday Adventures have been booked at The Little Gym.

"We are very happy to be bringing back the Peppa Pig birthday celebrations to The Little Gym locations for an additional two years across the U.S. and Canada," said Entertainment One's Julie Powell Christopher, Senior Vice President of Marketing – North America, Family & Brands. "The unique and interactive 'Peppa's Muddy Puddles Party' offers kids and their families an oinktastic chance to support The Muddy Puddles Project in an impactful way – one that will stay with them for years to come."

During each birthday festivity, kids are invited to take part in a whimsical, imaginative adventure with Peppa Pig, George and their friends where they will discover giant muddy puddles, venture through more than a few entertaining weather forecasts and have lots of fun as they make their way to a Muddy Puddles Playground. Next, everyone will take an imaginary hot air balloon ride to the Oinktastic Party Parade with Peppa! Every friend and family member that attends the birthday celebration is given the opportunity to donate to The Muddy Puddles Project as a gift for the birthday child to help illustrate the concept of using their special day as a time to give back. Donations can be made at www.TheLittleGym.MuddyPuddlesProject.org.

"The purpose of The Muddy Puddles Project is to celebrate childhood in a way that honors those kids who aren't able to," said Cindy Campbell, Founder of The Muddy Puddles Project. "Through these special Peppa Pig Celebrations at The Little Gym we are hoping that it will have a positive influence for kids and their families for years to come."

The Little Gym birthdays are designed for children ages 1-12 and include everything needed for a memory-filled day while sparing parents the time-consuming hassles and pressure-filled process of planning a party. The Little Gym provides invitations, themed decorations, cake, food, and engaging curriculum. Led by highly-trained instructors who deliver on the company's promise of Serious Fun, Awesome Birthday Adventures incorporate elements of The Little Gym's "Three-Dimensional Learning" approach: Get Moving!, Brain Boost!, and Citizen Kid. Setup and cleanup for birthday parties are also handled by The Little Gym staff, so parents can have just as much fun as their little ones. "Peppa's Muddy Puddles Party" will cater to preschool-aged children and incorporate Peppa-themed content from the show, including muddy puddle jumping, dancing, playing games, and more.

For more information on The Little Gym, or to find a nearby location, please visit www.TheLittleGym.com.

