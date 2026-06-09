PEPPER Introduces the Muscle Activation Suit Built to Make Strength Training Smarter and More Accessible

Powered by electrical muscle stimulation (EMS) and decades of clinical science, the wireless suit and real-time guided app deliver a full-body strength session in 20 minutes

NEW YORK, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PEPPER, a wearable fitness company, today announced its official U.S. launch with the introduction of its FDA-cleared Muscle Activation Suit, offering a more accessible, less intimidating, and more efficient approach to strength training. The suit uses electrical muscle stimulation (EMS) to enhance the body's natural electrical signals, activating up to 90% of muscle fibers simultaneously — up to three times more than conventional training. The result is a low-impact, full-body workout that delivers the benefits of a 60-minute strength session in just 20 minutes, without heavy weights or added joint strain.

PEPPER EMS Muscle Activation Suit

Strength training has always been important, but it's now having a major cultural moment. Researchers and physicians increasingly point to muscle mass as one of the most important indicators of long-term health, spanning metabolic function, bone density, balance, and injury prevention. For the growing number of Americans using GLP-1 medications, maintaining muscle during weight loss has become a clinical priority.

"Traditional strength training remains out of reach for many, as it requires time, equipment, instruction, and a level of confidence that can feel intimidating," said Emilia von Keyserlingk, founder of PEPPER. "When I first experienced EMS, the results were immediately obvious, but the overall experience was complicated. It relied on straps, cables, a timely process of manually wetting parts of the suit, and a trainer to guide every session. We built PEPPER to remove that complexity and make the experience simple and accessible, without compromising the effectiveness. You put on the suit. You press start. You become stronger."

A Fully Integrated Training System

Wireless Smart-Suit: The dry, lightweight suit features 20 integrated electrodes that replicate the body's natural muscle signals. No wires, cables, or complex setup.

The dry, lightweight suit features 20 integrated electrodes that replicate the body's natural muscle signals. No wires, cables, or complex setup. The Powerbox: As the suit's central command center, the compact, wireless control unit straps to the side of the suit and controls when and how each electrode fires. It also doubles as the battery with enough charge to last up to 10 workouts.

As the suit's central command center, the compact, wireless control unit straps to the side of the suit and controls when and how each electrode fires. It also doubles as the battery with enough charge to last up to 10 workouts. Real-Time Synchronization: The PEPPER app works with the suit's control unit to sync each guided workout in real time — cueing every movement at the precise moment the impulse fires for maximum muscle activation.

The PEPPER app works with the suit's control unit to sync each guided workout in real time — cueing every movement at the precise moment the impulse fires for maximum muscle activation. 100+ Guided Workouts: The app features an extensive library of workouts for all levels taught by certified coaches. No equipment needed.

The app features an extensive library of workouts for all levels taught by certified coaches. No equipment needed. Personalized Intelligence: The system's AI captures performance and wearable data to recommend workouts tailored to each individual, adapting automatically as strength improves.

PEPPER delivers serious results through surprisingly simple movement. As people move through basic bodyweight exercises such as squats, lunges, or Pilates-inspired movements, the suit delivers controlled electrical impulses, resulting in deep muscle contractions and activating muscles most workouts never reach. The intensity comes from muscle activation rather than external load, making every session joint-friendly regardless of fitness level. The intensity is fully adjustable, and the app guides people throughout, ensuring every session stays within safe, effective parameters.

Designed for Everyday Life

In addition to efficiency, PEPPER addresses one of the biggest barriers to consistency with strength training: the mental load. There's no need to plan workouts, learn complex techniques, or decide what to do next. Users simply put on the suit, follow the guided session, and complete a full-body workout in 20 minutes. For most users, training just two times a week is enough to see meaningful results.

Designed for total range of motion, the PEPPER suit can be used as a standalone training method or layered into existing routines like Pilates, cardio, and yoga. The absence of bulky hardware allows for everything from floor work to dynamic movements, ensuring the suit bends and moves with the body rather than restricting it.

From Clinical Technology to At-Home Experience

The science behind EMS is well established, with decades of use in physiotherapy to rebuild strength without stressing joints. While long-trusted by professional athletes for performance optimization, the technology has historically been confined to clinical and studio settings. PEPPER didn't invent EMS; it perfected the experience. Through its wireless design, app-integrated programming, and intuitive setup, PEPPER makes advanced muscle activation accessible to anyone, anywhere, without sacrificing effectiveness.

Already in use across 30 countries with more than one million training minutes completed, PEPPER is now available in the U.S. The system is currently sold exclusively at https://peppermove.com/us/, with limited-time launch pricing of $1,395 for the suit, plus free shipping, and $200 for an annual app subscription.

About PEPPER

PEPPER is a wearable fitness company built on a simple idea: the most effective strength training technology in the world should be available to everyone. Its FDA-cleared Muscle Activation Suit uses electrical muscle stimulation — trusted by physiotherapists and professional athletes for decades — to activate up to 90% of muscle fibers simultaneously, delivering a full-body workout in just 20 minutes without weights, equipment, or complexity. Already in use across 30 countries with more than one million training minutes completed, PEPPER is available exclusively at https://peppermove.com/us/.

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SOURCE PEPPER