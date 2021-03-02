Pepper IoT and Firedome announce a strategic partnership to protect millions of consumer Internet of Things devices

NEW YORK CITY, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This partnership brings the most comprehensive cybersecurity, video, and data protection capabilities to everyday consumer devices that are rapidly occupying our homes. Currently, consumers installing connected devices are at heightened risk of hacker and bad actor access to their home networks. These networks serve as the hub of family digital activity including on-line banking, email, and other types of communications, as well as connecting computers, laptops, and cellphones. Accessing these networks through cheap IoT devices is a clever and largely undetectable method for hackers, and even Nation States, to access our most sensitive information.

The Pepper-Firedome partnership will set the standard for how responsible IoT solutions should be executed. The combination of Firedome's device agent and Pepper's secure and US-based cloud platform and user interfaces will give distributors and brands of IoT solutions comfort knowing their customers have the highest level of privacy and cybersecurity protection in the market today. This approach provides end-to-end monitored cybersecurity protection, fully encrypted data and video, and the ability to protect and remediate the increasingly common attempts to access home networks through IoT devices.

Moti Shkolnik, CEO and Co-Founder of Firedome: "The IoT device market is undergoing a major security transformation, largely driven by consumer security and privacy concerns. We are excited to be joining forces with Pepper to drive a new standard in comprehensive IoT security enabling our customers to provide unmatched cybersecurity protection to their users. The Pepper-Firedome partnership signifies a new reality for leading brands and distributors to protect their customers from cyber-attacks, whether they be on the device, their network or in the cloud. We are thrilled to be working with the team at Pepper to drive a new level of IoT device security to the market."

Scott Ford, CEO of Pepper IoT: "We have all heard of hackers and other unknown parties accessing video doorbells and baby monitors, which is terrifying. There are IoT devices in millions of US homes (and growing) that have little to no protections making it easy for hackers to access networks through IoT devices. Additionally, there are enemy state owned/operated platforms that are managing video and data communications from these devices in our homes, leading to greater household risk and even homeland security implications. We are delighted to be partnering with the team at Firedome adding state-of-the-art device protections to Pepper's end-to-end 24/7 managed cybersecurity approach designed protect users of IoT products and services."

About Pepper

Pepper IoT ( https://pepper.me ) is the leading full-service platform enabling the Internet of Things. Pepper works with large enterprises interested in leveraging the benefits of the Internet of Everything movement by providing comprehensive, full-stack, white-label solutions for manufacturers, service providers, and retailers. The approach brings enterprise-grade cybersecurity and data privacy protections that are absent in consumer IoT today.

About Firedome

Firedome Inc. (https://firedome.io) develops unique software-only solutions for IoT device brands. The multi-layered security platform is focused on prevention, detection, and response to threats and attacks, allowing device brands to protect themselves and their customers from the outcomes of cyberattacks. Firedome has offices in New York and Tel Aviv and employs multinational cyber, embedded, research and analysis experts.

