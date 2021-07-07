Pepper Robot Debut a Small/Medium Business Version

SAN FRANCISCO, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With a substantial portion of the economy struggling to find qualified employees to service customers due to the prolonging pandemic, RobotLAB, the leading robotics integrator, is announcing today the availability of a cost-effective, AI-Powered package, designed exclusively for small and medium businesses.

The AI-Powered system allows small business owners to automate repeating customer-service tasks, such as providing product descriptions and product recommendations, offering directions and guidance, delivering an automated receptionist service, all right out of the box.

"We keep hearing in the news how businesses struggle with labor shortage, especially now that the economy is reopening," said Elad Inbar, RobotLAB CEO, "so as a robotics company, we tasked the team with the goal of finding cost-efficient solutions, for those who need it the most," added Mr. Inbar. "The Pepper Robot made by SoftBank Robotics was selected to help businesses because of the positive reactions it constantly gets from customers and the versatility of services the platform can provide, which contributes directly to the value it brings to businesses."

The company took its flagship, enterprise-grade Robot Control software and created a scaled-down and simplified version tailored to small businesses. The Pepper for small-business edition keeps the valuable features such as the menu on the Pepper's tablet, informational + interactive slides, and a basic conversational mode.

"The new version of the software lets the Pepper Robot shine, while allowing non-technical users to manage the content," said Paul Knaack, Head of Customer Success at RobotLAB, "our team is dedicated to supporting small businesses, and we even included a few hours of professional services in the package, to allow faster deployment time once the robot arrives on customer's site."

The package is available for companies with up to 20 employees. "We have received an overwhelmingly positive response, and already deployed Pepper in small businesses from different industries, such as: restaurants, software startups, a reseller of 3D printing equipment, a car dealership, a car body shop, a pavers contractor, and a property management company, to name a few", said Cedric Vaudel, VP Sales at RobotLAB, "this package allows these companies to put Artificial Intelligence to work for them, greet their customers efficiently, describe products and services, and provide guidance to customers consistently, professionally and systematically, without considering the time of day, or how many hours she worked" added Mr. Vaudel. "No matter what the use case is, Pepper is up to the challenge!"

For larger enterprises, and educational institutes, Pepper Premium and Pepper Premium+Nav are nonetheless available. These robots come with a complete Robot Management System, ability to navigate autonomously, comprehensive reporting, chatbot integration and even an API-based interface allowing custom programming.

About RobotLAB: For over a decade, RobotLAB is dedicated to making robots smart and useful, supporting businesses and educational entities in their journey into the 21st century user experience. As the leading educational-robotics company, RobotLAB is providing schools and universities with AI-LABs, equipped with robotics technologies, that empower educators and engage students with the most important skills for this generation: robotics, coding and programming. RobotLAB also offers businesses a clear pathway towards successful integration of robotics solutions in banks, restaurants, hospitals, hotels and other enterprise and small businesses. For more information about RobotLAB Inc. please visit RobotLAB.com.

