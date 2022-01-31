PepperBall Unveils the New PepperBall Patrol Carbine as a Powerful Non-Lethal Option for Law Enforcement

LAKE FOREST, Ill., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PepperBall, a world leader in non-lethal solutions for law enforcement, has introduced the all-new PepperBall Patrol Carbine (PPC). With a lightweight design and consistent accuracy, the PPC gives officers a non-lethal option that is perfect for daily patrol and tactical situations.

Effective at up to 150 feet, the PPC is versatile and portable. Field-tested in real-world scenarios by law enforcement agencies nationwide, the PPC incorporates the input and development notes from patrol officers seeking a better non-lethal solution.

"We're excited to start a new chapter in PepperBall product development with the introduction of the PepperBall Patrol Carbine," said Scott Quarles, director of product development for PepperBall. "After compiling years of officer feedback, the PPC is our first launcher purpose-built for daily use, while ensuring the most compliant and inventive deployment tools to meet the active needs of federal, state and local agencies."

The PPC is a semi-automatic launcher featuring a micro-honed barrel with fully adjustable aluminum sights mounted to a continuous Picatinny rail. The MIL-STD 1913 top rail accepts red dot sights and other laser options, while the Mlok AR-15 hand guard allows users to customize to their daily needs. The fully adjustable air stock transfers the weight balance further back between the hands, which creates faster handling, sighting and reduced fatigue. Multiple quick disconnect location points allow for the sling mount to be used.

The PPC can be powered by either HPA or 88g disposable cartridges. A fully contained firing engine prevents contaminants and dirt from disrupting any deployment, allowing the non-lethal device to fire more than 2,000 projectiles before the unit's first routine maintenance is required.

The PepperBall system is a non-lethal solution for law enforcement that has been used by over 10,000 agencies worldwide. The combination of powerful and accurate launchers such as the PPC, along with the patented PepperBall PAVA projectiles, offers law enforcement the time and range necessary to make critical decisions and accomplish the mission at hand.

"The combination of its light weight, portability, and quick reload features make the PPC an ideal option for law enforcement on patrol." said Carl Sims, director of product training at PepperBall. "With one-tenth the energy of standard less-lethal projectiles and the ability to be operated at a greater distance, the PPC demonstrates PepperBall's commitment to providing officers with the protection and power to keep both themselves and their communities safe without taking unnecessary risks."

The PPC will be featured at the PepperBall booth 72205 at Shot Show, January 18-21, 2022, Las Vegas, NV.

For more information, visit www.pepperball.com

