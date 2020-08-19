Pepperdata Certified on Cloudera Data Platform

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pepperdata, the leader in Big Data Performance, today announced that it has been certified on the Cloudera Data Platform (CDP). Pepperdata Enterprise Suite is now a Cloudera Certified Technology and has been tested, validated and certified to work with Cloudera Data Platform.

"Our customers are migrating to CDP to unify their data platforms. This gives them the flexibility they need to manage very complex workloads across all their platforms, both on premises and in the cloud," says Ash Munshi, CEO, Pepperdata. "Pepperdata gives them observability and automated tuning across their big data stack so they can run more applications, track spend and manage costs."

The Pepperdata solution provides real-time visibility for troubleshooting, debugging and planning and continuously tunes applications and infrastructure for optimal performance across the big data stack.

"With Cloudera Connect Technical Certifications, our partners can unlock the potential of the enterprise data cloud to drive the most valuable and transformative use cases for companies," said Gary Green, vice president of strategic partnerships at Cloudera. "Cloudera customers can say yes to any analytic workload from the Edge to AI knowing that they will have skilled resources, business solutions, and integrations from the Cloudera partner ecosystem available to them."

CDP is a new approach to enterprise data, anywhere from the Edge to AI. By simplifying operations, it reduces the time to onboard new use cases across the organization. The platform uses machine learning to intelligently autoscale workloads up and down for more cost-effective use of cloud infrastructure. With Cloudera's Shared Data Experience (SDX), the security and governance capabilities in CDP, IT can confidently deliver secure analytics running against data anywhere. CDP manages data in any environment, including multiple public clouds, bare metal, private cloud, and hybrid cloud. The Cloudera Data Platform offers game-changing technology that lets companies harness diverse data to solve important business problems.

About Pepperdata

Pepperdata products provide observability and continuous tuning for the big data analytics stack. The Pepperdata solution provides full-stack visibility for troubleshooting, debugging and planning. The solution continuously tunes the stack for optimal performance, both on-premises and in the cloud. This helps IT maintain business continuity, ensuring that applications and workloads meet SLAs, and track resource usage and spend for clear accountability. Unlike solutions that require manual, time-consuming application-by-application tuning, Pepperdata automatically scales system resources while providing a detailed and correlated understanding of each application using hundreds of real-time application and infrastructure metrics. Companies like Expedia, NBCUniversal and Royal Bank of Canada depend on Pepperdata to deliver big data success. For more information, visit www.pepperdata.com .

