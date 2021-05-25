Pepperdata Introduces Observability and Optimization for Spark On Kubernetes

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pepperdata, the leader in big data performance management, today announced that the Pepperdata product portfolio now provides autonomous optimization and observability for Spark applications running on Kubernetes.

Kubernetes is a key part of the modern hybrid, multi-cloud architecture in today's enterprises. Spark is the #1 big data application running on Kubernetes, according to a recent survey of enterprise users . As big data applications move from Spark on legacy systems to Spark on Kubernetes, the performance of these applications can change dramatically.

Pepperdata offers full-stack observability for Spark on Kubernetes, allowing developers to manually tune their applications, while autonomously optimizing resources at run time. The combination of manual and autonomous tuning is necessary to deliver the best price and performance for these applications. Pepperdata uses machine learning across clusters, containers, pods, nodes, users and workflows to give you a complete understanding of your environment.

Unlike traditional infrastructure monitoring or manual tuning—which are limited in both scaling and speed—Pepperdata will automatically optimize Kubernetes resources while providing a correlated and granular understanding of the applications and infrastructure. Observability provides actionable information to debug and understand complex applications, and autonomous optimization ensures that the compute resources are used efficiently.

Features include:

Autonomous optimization of resources and workloads on Amazon EKS, HPE Ezmeral and Red Hat OpenShift

Application and infrastructure observability for Spark on EKS, Ezmeral and OpenShift as well as YARN

A self-service dashboard so developers can manually tune using recommendations for speed or resource utilization

Detailed usage attribution for chargeback

"Kubernetes is becoming increasingly important for a unified IT infrastructure, both in the cloud and the data center. Spark is the number one big data application moving to the cloud, but Spark applications tend to be quite inefficient. Optimization is key to successful implementations," said Ash Munshi, CEO, Pepperdata. "We saw this early on with our customers, which is why we invested in the development of Spark on Kubernetes, together with Red Hat, Palantir and Google."

About Pepperdata

Pepperdata products help customers transform the performance of their big data systems. Unlike solutions that provide only summary dashboards from infrastructure monitoring and APM vendors, Pepperdata automatically scales system resources while providing a detailed and correlated understanding of each application using hundreds of real-time application and infrastructure metrics. This helps IT maintain business continuity, ensuring that applications and workloads meet SLAs, and track resource spend for clear accountability. Companies like Expedia and Royal Bank of Canada depend on Pepperdata to deliver big data success. For more information, visit www.pepperdata.com.

Media Contact: Escalate PR for Pepperdata | Email: [email protected] | Phone: 617-312-5942

SOURCE Pepperdata

Related Links

http://www.pepperdata.com

