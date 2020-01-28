Pepperdata Introduces Query Spotlight

CUPERTINO, Calif., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pepperdata, the leader in Analytics Stack Performance (ASP), today announced the availability of Query Spotlight, a new product in their big data analytics performance suite. Query Spotlight makes it easy for operators and developers to understand the detailed performance characteristics of their query workloads together with infrastructure-wide issues that impact these workloads. With this new functionality, query workloads can be tuned, debugged and optimized for better performance and reduced costs, both in the cloud and on premises.

Query Spotlight simultaneously provides detailed information on query resource utilization, along with detailed database views. Query Spotlight details execution plan skew, poorly optimized queries and historical runtime variance so operations teams can remediate issues as they arise. Query Spotlight also highlights hot partitions, outdated table statistics, and other system and storage issues.

Enterprise customers report that queries are a significant portion of their analytics workloads, and the performance of these workloads is critical. Query Spotlight lets IT and applications teams easily identify the most expensive queries and quickly optimize their performance.

More than one third of IT spend is spent on troubleshooting, performance and availability, according to Gartner's Strategic Roadmap for IT Monitoring. Inefficient queries can mean missed SLAs, negative impact on other users and slow database resources. Visibility into database metrics allows IT operators to quickly optimize performance at scale. Developers use query metrics to rapidly ascertain query plan problems, identify bottlenecks and get actionable recommendations to speed resolution. Query Spotlight provides a 360-degree view, enabling visibility between executing queries and the database tables they access. Benefits include:

Detailed visibility into query workloads, including delayed and most expensive queries as well as wasted CPU and memory queries, enabling root cause analysis

A single dashboard for a time-correlated view of your query, database and infrastructure metrics to better understand and manage utilization and performance, including query run summaries, tables accessed and query plans mapped to execution stages

Faster problem resolution through improved visibility and immediate feedback through real-time metrics

On premises and cloud resource monitoring, with detailed query cost information

Support for Hive, IBM BigSQL, Redshift and Snowflake

"Queries represent more than 50% of the analytics workloads in today's big data environments. Working closely with our customers we have identified key issues they face with queries in their deployments. We are confident that Query Spotlight solves these pain points. Query Spotlight provides targeted insight into query execution, giving customers the answers they need to dramatically increase performance and rapidly decrease costs," said Ash Munshi, CEO, Pepperdata.

Take a guided tour of Query Spotlight here .

About Pepperdata

Pepperdata products provide observability and continuous tuning for the big data analytics stack. The Pepperdata solution provides full stack visibility for troubleshooting, debugging and planning. The solution continuously tunes the stack for optimal performance, both on-premises and in the cloud. This helps IT maintain business continuity, ensuring that applications and workloads meet SLAs, and track resource usage and spend for clear accountability. Unlike solutions that require manual, time-consuming application-by-application tuning, Pepperdata automatically scales system resources while providing a detailed and correlated understanding of each application using hundreds of real-time application and infrastructure metrics. Companies like Comcast, Philips Wellcentive and NBC Universal depend on Pepperdata to deliver big data success. For more information, visit www.pepperdata.com .

