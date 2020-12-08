Pepperdine Graziadio Business School and 2U, Inc. Launch FinTech and Digital Marketing Boot Camps

MALIBU, Calif. and LANHAM, Md., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Pepperdine Graziadio Business School announced the launch of its first two intensive online training programs in financial technology (fintech) and digital marketing in partnership with 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU), a global leader in education technology. Geared toward adult learners and working professionals, the Pepperdine Graziadio FinTech Boot Camp and Pepperdine Graziadio Digital Marketing Boot Camp will teach students the technical skills critical to landing highly-competitive tech roles in the financial and marketing sectors.

Both part-time online programs begin in April 2021. Enrollment for the 24-week Pepperdine Graziadio FinTech Boot Camp is now open at bootcamps.pepperdine.edu/fintech/ , and enrollment for the 18-week Pepperdine Graziadio Digital Marketing Boot Camp is open at bootcamps.pepperdine.edu/digitalmarketing/ .

"Since the launch of our partnership in 2017, 2U and Pepperdine Graziadio have developed a strong track record of delivering high-quality online degree programs—and through this expanded partnership, we can now meet the growing demand from adult learners for intensive, market-relevant programs that teach the skills most sought after by the modern employer," said Deryck van Rensburg, dean of Pepperdine Graziadio Business School. "The Pepperdine Graziadio Fintech and Digital Marketing Boot Camps will provide working professionals in Southern California with an industry-aligned education that provides the necessary tools to succeed in cutting-edge industries, from Python and machine learning, to SEO and digital advertising."

Three Southern California counties have ranked among the nation's top hubs for tech talent, according to a CBRE report . And a recent survey by the Consumer Technology Association found both large and small companies in the U.S. are seeking more employees with technical skills, despite the workforce disruption resulting from the pandemic.

"COVID-19 has accelerated the rise of the digital economy and transformed how consumers interact with businesses across every industry," said Andrew Hermalyn, 2U president of global partnerships. "We are excited to expand our partnership with Pepperdine Graziadio and help equip adult learners in Southern California with essential, in-demand skills necessary to advance their careers in today's workplace."

Participants in the Pepperdine Graziadio FinTech Boot Camp will learn how to use cutting-edge tools and technologies in the financial services sector, including but not limited to programming languages Python and Solidity, financial libraries, machine learning algorithms, Ethereum system software, and blockchain.

Participants in the Pepperdine Graziadio Digital Marketing Boot Camp will learn in-demand digital marketing skills, including but not limited to marketing strategy and campaign development, user acquisition, digital advertising, content marketing, retention strategy, SEO, and optimization.

Both boot camps are powered by 2U, Inc. brand Trilogy Education and will be offered through a dynamic virtual classroom experience, including live instruction with industry professionals, webinars with employers, and asynchronous coursework with tutoring assistance. Participants will benefit from a wide range of career-planning services, including access to trained coaches and recruiters, recruiting assistance, portfolio reviews, and employer events. Graduates will receive a Certificate of Completion from the Pepperdine Graziadio Business School at the end of the program.

Pepperdine University has partnered with 2U since 2017 to offer a variety of online master's degree programs in business, law, and psychology. These are the university's first boot camp programs in partnership with 2U.

To learn more about the Pepperdine Graziadio FinTech Boot Camp, visit bootcamps.pepperdine.edu/fintech/ . You can apply online or by calling 310-361-2680.

To learn more about the Pepperdine Graziadio Digital Marketing Boot Camp, visit bootcamps.pepperdine.edu/digitalmarketing/ . You can apply online or by calling 310-361-2680.

About Pepperdine Graziadio Business School

Founded in 1969, the Graziadio Business School is anchored in the core values of integrity and innovation, and is dedicated to developing Best for the World leaders that drive meaningful, positive change in their global organizations and communities. We offer a wide continuum of full-time and part-time MBA programs, as well as executive doctorate, master's, bachelor's, and joint degree programs online and across five California campuses, including Malibu and Silicon Beach.

About 2U, Inc.

Eliminating the back row in higher education is not just a metaphor—it's our mission. For more than a decade, 2U, Inc., a global leader in education technology, has been a trusted partner and brand steward of great universities. We build, deliver, and support more than 475 digital and in-person educational offerings, including undergraduate and graduate degrees, professional certificates, Trilogy-powered boot camps, and GetSmarter short courses. Together with our partners, 2U has positively transformed the lives of more than 275,000 students and lifelong learners. To learn more, visit 2U.com. #NoBackRow

