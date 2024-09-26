Pepperdine Graziadio Business School Releases 2024 List of Most Fundable Companies

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pepperdine Graziadio Business School announced its 2024 list of Most Fundable Companies®, 18 innovative companies that are poised to impact their respective sectors. The awards and accompanying gala are presented by the Singleton Foundation for Financial Literacy and Entrepreneurship.

This year, over 2000 early-stage US startups from all 50 states applied for recognition among the Most Fundable Companies, which is a free resource to help high-growth potential companies secure capital, attract investors, and scale their business. The seventh annual list included companies across industries such as FinTech, AgTech, Healthcare, Industrial Automation, Consumer Packaged Goods, and Advanced Materials.

"Having been a founder of a business myself, I understand the challenges of thriving in today's competitive market," said John Figueroa, Founder and Executive Chairman of CarepathRx and the keynote speaker at the Most Fundable Companies event. Figueroa, a 1997 MBA graduate from Pepperdine Graziadio Business School, added, "Being named one of the Most Fundable Companies offers founders an exceptional opportunity to distinguish themselves as these companies represent the future. Each is committed to innovative growth and equipped with the tools needed for success. Investors should take note."

The annual Most Fundable Companies initiative is a key part of Pepperdine's programming to support and enhance the growing nation-wide interest in innovation and entrepreneurship. By providing a platform for growth-stage companies to attract investors, the Graziadio Business School is enhancing the businesses of tomorrow.

"It's no secret that the business landscape is evolving," said Deborah Crown, dean of the Pepperdine Graziadio Business School. "At Pepperdine, we are committed to supporting entrepreneurs at every stage of their journey—whether they are just starting out or advancing their ventures. Our goal is to provide the education and resources they need to succeed, regardless of age or experience."

The Most Fundable Companies are evaluated on several variables including financial projections, market opportunity, intellectual property, competitive advantage in their market, and the strength of the management team expertise. Each of these variables is then used to generate objective and customized feedback and scoring to improve readiness for funding.

To learn more about the winners visit the 2024 Most Fundable Companies Webpage.

2024 Pepperdine Graziadio Most Fundable Companies:

AgTechLogic, Inc. (Mesa, AZ)

Axio (Primer Global, Inc.) (Scottsdale, AZ)

Delta Thermal, Inc. (Tucson, AZ)

EicOsis Human Health, Inc. (Davis, CA)

Hibiscus Health, Inc. (New York, NY)

Kamau Therapeutics, Inc. (South San Francisco, CA)

Living MaKa, P.B.C. (Arlington, VA)

Magicbox World, Inc. (Burbank, CA)

Notice Ninja, Inc. (Tampa, FL)

PittMoss, LLC (Ambridge, PA)

PropTexx, Inc. (New York, NY)

Replika Software, Inc. (New York, NY)

Reverse Energy Solutions Corp . (Chicago, IL)

Stratus Medical, LLC (Magnolia, TX)

Swish Brand Experiences, Inc. (Northville, MI)

TodayPay, Inc. (New York, NY)

ViralMoment, Inc. (San Francisco, CA)

WEAV3D, Inc. (Norcross, GA)

PitchBook University rated Pepperdine Graziadio Business School's MBA program #31 in the Top 100 colleges ranked by startup founders. These rankings serve as a resource for aspiring entrepreneurs, investors, and stakeholders in the startup ecosystem to identify leading universities in this field. Pepperdine Graziadio School of Business offers courses that deliver an unparalleled learning experience—including transformational opportunities for entrepreneurs at all stages of their journey. More information is available here.

Disclaimers:

The Pepperdine Graziadio Most Fundable Companies List does not represent an offer to sell securities. It does not constitute investment advice, nor is it an endorsement of any product or service. Pepperdine University is not a broker-dealer and does not perform services provided by a broker-dealer, including but not limited to any financial or investment advising.

Press inquiries can be sent to [email protected].

The Pepperdine Graziadio Business School — for more than 50 years — has challenged individuals to think boldly and drive meaningful change within their industries and communities. Dedicated to developing purpose-driven leaders and accelerating purpose-driven impact, the Graziadio School offers a comprehensive range of BS, MBA, MS, executive, and doctoral degree programs grounded in integrity, innovation, and entrepreneurship. The Graziadio School advances experiential learning through small classes with distinguished faculty that stimulate critical thinking and meaningful connection, inspiring students and working professionals to realize their greatest potential as values-centered leaders.

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | LinkedIn.

Pepperdine University is a private Christian university located 30 miles west of Downtown Los Angeles in Malibu, California. Rooted in the Christian tradition, Pepperdine is committed to both the relentless pursuit of truth through academic and scholarly excellence and to embodying Christian faith and values. With students at the heart of the educational enterprise, the University prepares approximately 10,300 scholars across its liberal arts school, Seaver College, and its four nationally recognized graduate schools for lives of purpose, service, and leadership.

Seaver College | Caruso School of Law | Graziadio Business School

Graduate School of Education and Psychology | School of Public Policy

SOURCE Pepperdine University Graziadio Business School