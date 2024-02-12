Pepperdine Graziadio Business School to host 9th annual Healthcare Symposium: 'Elevating Healthcare: Exploring Solutions for the Future'

MALIBU, Calif., Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pepperdine Graziadio Business School will host " Elevating Healthcare: Exploring Solutions for the Future ," its 9th annual Healthcare Symposium on Thursday, Feb. 29.

The symposium is a marquee Graziadio event that brings industry leaders, experts and professionals together to delve into critical issues shaping the future of healthcare. The event is a platform for insightful discussions, networking opportunities and the exchange of ideas all part of a thought-provoking exploration of innovative strategies and advancements in the healthcare sector.

New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu will deliver keynote remarks. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Sununu balanced health and economic concerns effectively, making New Hampshire one of the safest states for COVID. New Hampshire also pioneered The Doorway and the Recovery Friendly Workplace initiative, a fantastic model for substance use disorder prevention, treatment, and recovery.

Following keynote remarks, distinguished experts will spotlight "Healthcare Horizons: Panel Insights on Today and Tomorrow," a panel discussion on emerging solutions and innovations poised to reshape the future of healthcare. The group will examine the current state of the healthcare industry, including trends in the job market, the business of healthcare and other critical topics.

Panelists include :

Robert Geyer , MBA — Senior Advisor, Office of the President, Medica

, MBA — Senior Advisor, Office of the President, Medica Randy Hyun — CEO, CarepathRX

— CEO, CarepathRX Rachel Zayas — Founder & CEO, Active Genomes Expressed Diagnostics (AGED)

— Founder & CEO, Active Genomes Expressed Diagnostics (AGED) Dee Anna Smith — CEO, Sarah Cannon Research Institute (SCRI)

Graziadio Business School's Healthcare Symposium, " Elevating Healthcare: Exploring Solutions for the Future " will be held on-campus at Pepperdine's Malibu, Calif., campus on February 29 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. PST.

Pepperdine Graziadio Business School offers an array of courses tailored to meet the evolving demands of the healthcare industry. Its newly introduced Healthcare Management specialization within the part-time MBA program equips students with the skills and knowledge needed to excel in this dynamic field. Through a blend of rigorous academics and practical experiences, students gain insights into healthcare strategy, policy, operations, and innovation, preparing them for leadership roles in various healthcare organizations.

Pepperdine media inquiries please contact [email protected].

The Pepperdine Graziadio Business School — for more than 50 years — has challenged individuals to think boldly and drive meaningful change within their industries and communities. Dedicated to developing purpose-driven leaders and accelerating purpose-driven impact, the Graziadio School offers a comprehensive range of BS, MBA, MS, executive, and doctoral degree programs grounded in integrity, innovation, and entrepreneurship. The Graziadio School advances experiential learning through small classes with distinguished faculty that stimulate critical thinking and meaningful connection, inspiring students and working professionals to realize their greatest potential as values-centered leaders.

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | LinkedIn .

Pepperdine University is a private Christian university located 30 miles west of Downtown Los Angeles in Malibu, California. Rooted in the Christian tradition, Pepperdine is committed to both the relentless pursuit of truth through academic and scholarly excellence and to embodying Christian faith and values. With students at the heart of the educational enterprise, the University prepares approximately 10,300 scholars across its liberal arts school, Seaver College, and its four nationally recognized graduate schools for lives of purpose, service, and leadership.

Seaver College | Caruso School of Law | Graziadio Business School

Graduate School of Education and Psychology | School of Public Policy

Website | pepperdine.edu Facebook | /pepperdine Twitter | @pepperdine

Instagram | /pepperdine LinkedIn | /pepperdine-university/

Contact vanessa.m.perez@pepperdine.edu

SOURCE Pepperdine University Graziadio Business School