Pepperl+Fuchs Introduces New Division-2 Smartphone

The Ex-Cover Pro D2's IP68 rating means it can handle dust, dirt, sand and water. It withstands drops of up to 1.5 meters without a case, and its MIL-STD 810G certification represents reliability in extreme altitudes, humidity and other severe conditions.

The Ex-Cover Pro boasts a 6.3-inch edge-to-edge display with Gorilla® Glass 5 to deliver a rugged, high-quality viewing experience. Glove Mode offers enhanced-touch capabilities with gloves and in wet conditions. Ex-Cover Pro D2 comes with the latest Android™ 10 operating system and Samsung One UI 2.0 user interface. The battery offers 14+ hours of power for field personnel.

Push-to-Talk and Walkie Talkie integrations with platforms like Microsoft Teams enables high productivity anywhere and accelerating decision-making in real time.

The Ex-Cover Pro D2 can be customized to suit the needs of any Division 2 industry. The multi-purpose device is NFC-ready with enhanced security and reliability features from TEEgris, making it an exceptional mobile point of Sale (mPOS) system.

The Ex-Cover Pro D2 comes unlocked and compatible with AT&T and Verizon in the USA, as well as with Bell and TELUS in Canada.

"We are proud to have collaborated with Samsung on the design and certification of the Ex-Cover Pro D2," Jim Bolin, COO of Pepperl+Fuchs' Process Automation Division, states. "The Ex-Cover Pro D2 elevates the capability of every team member by enabling multi-tasking on one device, no matter where the job takes them. We recognize that most frontline employees don't work in an office and need a rugged, safe smartphone that can go anywhere."

"Samsung has a long history of collaborating with companies to develop mobile technology solutions that make it easier and more convenient for people to get the job done," says James Pak, VP and Head of B2B Partnerships at Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics. "This partnership with Pepperl+Fuchs brings cutting-edge hardware to the already durable and secure Galaxy XCover Pro to deliver a device suited for professionals in highly volatile industries."

Find more Ex-Cover Pro D2 information here.

Contact:

Kim Stover

Media Relations Lead

Global Marketing - Americas

[email protected]

330-486-0095

SOURCE Pepperl+Fuchs

Related Links

http://www.pepperl-fuchs.us

