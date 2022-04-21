Peppermint Hippo, the Only Gentlemen's Club on the Las Vegas Strip is Now Open

Popular adult-entertainment venue debuts in historic Las Vegas Boulevard location

LAS VEGAS, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Breaking the mold on the gentlemen's club, Peppermint Hippo is now open on the Las Vegas Strip. As the only club of its type in the tourism corridor that bridges center Strip with Downtown, Peppermint Hippo re-envisions adult-driven nightlife with state-of-the-art sound and lighting, VIP amenities, a podcast studio, speakeasy, and 24-hour entertainment. The newest Peppermint Hippo location follows popular venues in Lust, Ohio; Reno, Nevada; Neenah, Wisconsin; Little Rock, Arkansas; and Akron, Ohio.

Pepper is a life-size stainless steel hippopotamus, weighing 888 pounds, constructed onsite. Dozens of packages are available from the $10,000 Ball So Hard for Ball So Hard for 30 people to $40 two-drink package for one person.

"I am thrilled to unveil our newest Peppermint Hippo concept in Las Vegas," said Peppermint Hippo CEO Alan Chang. "The city has welcomed us with open arms and it is good to be home. When we embarked on the Peppermint Hippo journey more than four years ago it was always our vision to ultimately land in the entertainment capital of the world."

Since 2017, Chang has acquired and redeveloped gentlemen's clubs around the country - taking the dark, outdated venues and transforming them into Las Vegas-style nightclubs. Thanks to that vision, the Peppermint Hippo brand has become known for its high-energy vibe, best-of-the-best entertainers and exceptional customer service.

Peppermint Hippo occupies the historic former home of Olympic Garden, which was a Las Vegas institution for decades as the only gentlemen's club on the Las Vegas Strip. Sitting at the intersection of Wyoming Ave and Las Vegas Boulevard, Peppermint Hippo is the beneficiary of an ongoing $125 million construction project to improve a 2.5-mile stretch of the city's epicenter.

"Everyone has a memory of OGs and we love and embrace that history," Chang said. "The building built in the 1940s is a Las Vegas landmark and we are proud to give it a $4.5 million top-to-bottom remodel."

Upon entering Peppermint Hippo from the expanded porte cochere, which accommodates all modes of transportation to and from the club, meet the lady of the house, Pepper, a life-size stainless-steel hippopotamus, weighing 888 pounds, constructed onsite.

The 27,000 square-foot Peppermint Hippo features multiple areas with different entertainment experiences. The main room features a bar, 40 stage side seats, 20 tables and seven bottle booths. This is where the act unfolds nightly. In the Hippo Room, five bottle booths close to the stage so VIP guests can easily make it rain, creating the ultimate party vibe. For those who like being close to the action, there is an additional bar in the Hippo Room as well as 30 stage seats and 15 tables. One of the most exclusive features of Peppermint Hippo is the Speakeasy, and there is also a large VIP area that is transforming into a podcast booth so high-profile clientele have the option to record their content onsite. Throughout, there are private enclaves for exclusive parties.

Peppermint Hippo's parking lot offers more than 300 convenient parking spots as well as an ongoing selection of food trucks to cater to a variety of tastes. Every week, Peppermint Hippo features a rotating schedule of big-name DJs, signature parties and after-hours fun with a $150 bottle deal starting at 3 a.m.

Peppermint Hippo is the premier entertainment venue to watch sporting events such as the NFL Draft, the 2022-2023 NFL season, VGK and Raiders games, and much more. It serves as the ideal location for pre and post parties for music festivals like Electric Daisy Carnival, Day N Vegas, NASCAR, and other events taking place at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Las Vegas Festival Grounds.

Dozens of packages are available from the $10,000 Ball So Hard for Ball So Hard for 30 people to $40 two-drink package for one person.

Every day from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Peppermint Hippo offers Dayshift specials that include $150 bottles, half off well, call and premium drinks and $20 buckets of beer.

Media Contact:

Aisha G.

702-786-7349

[email protected]

SOURCE Peppermint Hippo