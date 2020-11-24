Peppermint Mocha Keto Coffee is the Perfect Beverage for This Holiday Season

PALMETTO, Fla., Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- It Works! Keto Coffee® Pods in Peppermint Mocha flavor is the newest addition to the It Works! coffee line just in time for the holiday season. An international and award-winning health and wellness company, It Works! is known for its beverages that support a low-carb lifestyle, as well as its fat-burning coffee Skinny Brew®.

The Peppermint Mocha beverage boasts clean, quality fats and grass-feed butter, like naturally sourced Medium Chain Triglycerides (MCTs).

It Works!

"Enjoy a cup of coffee that supports your low-carb or ketogenic lifestyle," said Kindsey Pentecost, It Works! Chief Marketing Officer. "It's the perfect holiday drink with a mint chocolate taste that also makes a great stocking stuffer."

The complete It Works! Keto beverage line includes a premium, instant coffee available in on-the-go packets, a Salted Caramel pod flavor, as well as a decaffeinated Keto Tea in spiced chai flavor.

To shop for It Works! Keto Coffee® Pods in Peppermint Mocha flavor, contact local It Works! Independent Distributors or visit www.ItWorks.com.

About It Works!

It Works! is a Palmetto, Florida-based direct sales company that was founded in 2001, is known for its fat-burning Skinny Brew, a premium coffee. The company's innovative product line includes nutrition, lifestyle, and beauty products, including collaborations from celebrities, such as the world-renowned Dr. Paul Nassif. It Works! has received countless awards and accolades. For five consecutive years, It Works! earned a spot on Inc. 500 and Inc. 5000's list of "Fastest Growing Private Companies in America." In 2016, the company was ranked as a "Top 20 Fastest Growing Direct Sales Organization in North America" by DSN Magazine. Direct Selling News honored the company in 2017 and 2018 with its "Best Place to Work" award, and, in 2020, It Works! received Platinum Status by the Consumer-Centric Recognition Program that's hosted by Direct Selling News. The company has expanded into 23 countries and currently has over 150,000 independent distributors worldwide, and maintains a debt-free status to date. With a strong brand culture founded in values of connection, friendship, fun, and freedom, It Works! continues to provide science-backed, real solutions for its community of entrepreneurs and consumers.

