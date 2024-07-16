Pepperoni Ranked Favorite Pizza Topping, According to New BLACK+DECKER Pizza Pulse Survey

Nearly three quarters of respondents say the ideal pizza night is spent watching a movie or TV show

The most common dipping sauces for pizza are garlic butter and ranch dressing

When it comes to most preferred style, Americans are divided; New York Style (29%) and Deep Dish (24%) are the most favored

TOWSON, Md., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new survey from BLACK+DECKER®, a Stanley Black & Decker brand (NYSE: SWK) setting the standard in home and lifestyle innovation, found that pepperoni ranked as the favorite pizza topping with three-quarters of Americans eating pizza a few times a month or more.

Whether you are team pepperoni or team anchovy, create a personalized pie just for you with the BLACK+DECKER® vera Pizza Oven.

"With endless possibilities, we like to think that every person has a unique point of view on how the best pizza looks, tastes, and when it is enjoyed," said Kendall Nohe, Vice President of Product Management at BLACK+DECKER. "The BLACK+DECKER vera Pizza Oven is all about bringing fresh, customized pizza directly to your home and allowing our customers to craft their perfect pizza their way."

Toppings are a Hot Topic

Pizza style aside, 84% of pizza eaters agree that fresh ingredients make for the most enjoyable pizza. The most popular topping is pepperoni (67%) and the least popular is anchovies (1%).

Behind pepperoni, the most popular toppings include sausage (44%), bacon (39%), mushrooms (32%) and onions (26%). Along with anchovies, arugula (2.5%), eggplant (3%), shrimp (3.5%) and pickles (4%) were least popular topping selections. The most popular dipping sauces for pizza are garlic butter and ranch dressing (both 37%), while 16% of respondents do not dip their pizza in sauce.



Pizza Night

The BLACK+DECKER Pizza Pulse Survey found that Friday is the most popular day to enjoy pizza, with 72% of respondents saying they typically eat it to kick-off the weekend. Classic New York Style (29%) and Deep Dish (24%) were in a near tie for the most favored style, while Neapolitan style got the least love (2.5%).

Activities that call for Pizza Range by Region

Regions across the U.S. have their opinions on which activities they most associate with pizza night. When sports are at play, the Midwest was the region where pizza and sports paired together was most popular (33%). The Northeast has the most enthusiasm about pairing pizza and board game night (25.2%) and Western states like to eat pizza when they are hosting (19%). More than 40% of those from the south like to pair their pizza with video gaming.

Crust is a Must

Most respondents hold their pizza by the crust (51%) and the least common way is folding in half horizontally, from mid-crust to point (9%). When it comes to grease, if you dab off your pizza often, you're in the minority – only 16.5% dab their grease frequently.

Methodology

*BLACK+DECKER conducted an online national consumer survey for Pizza Preferences. Fieldwork took place in April 2024, surveying a total of 400 men and women ages 18+ who enjoy pizza at least a few times each month.

