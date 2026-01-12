PepperPointe Partnerships Expands Senior Leadership Team with Three New Vice President Roles

New roles strengthen operational excellence and financial strategy across the organization

LEXINGTON, Ky., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PepperPointe Partnerships, one of the largest privately doctor-owned, doctor-led dental service organizations (DSO), announces the expansion of its senior leadership team with the creation of three new Vice President roles. The newly established positions — Vice President of Operational Support, Vice President of Financial Operations, and Vice President of Strategic Finance — reflect the organization's continued growth and its commitment to providing exceptional support to their supported dental practices.

PepperPointe Partnerships’ new vice presidents: Alisa Houp, Vice President of Financial Operations; Alex Dotson, Vice President of Operational Support; and Nicole Nickels, Vice President of Strategic Finance.

These strategic additions are designed to extend the organization's leadership capacity and further strengthen PepperPointe's operational infrastructure, enhance financial performance, and support long-term, sustainable growth across its network of partner practices.

"These roles represent an intentional investment in leadership depth," said Dr. Greg White, President and CEO of PepperPointe Partnerships. "As we grow, it's critical that we continue to strengthen the teams and leaders responsible for day-to-day operational excellence and long-term financial health, while maintaining a clear and focused organizational structure."

Alex Dotson has been promoted to Vice President of Operational Support after more than six years with PepperPointe Partnerships. During his tenure, Dotson has played a key role in advancing financial accounting processes, optimizing business workflows, and delivering data-driven insights across PepperPointe and its three group practices. In his new role, Dotson will focus on strengthening operational systems, improving cross-functional communication, and enhancing the performance of PepperPointe's support services. He will oversee the IT, Procurement and Vendor Relations, and Data Analytics teams, ensuring these functions deliver consistent, best-in-class operational support that enables partner practices to focus on patient care.

Alisa Houp has been promoted from Director of Accounting to Vice President of Financial Operations, a role that expands her leadership scope and strategic influence within the organization. In her new position, Houp will oversee PepperPointe's finance and accounting functions, as well as the revenue cycle management team, with a focus on financial accuracy, operational efficiency, and scalability. Her leadership will support consistent financial performance across partner practices while strengthening systems that drive accountability, transparency, and long-term stability.

Nicole Nickels, CPA joins PepperPointe Partnerships as Vice President of Strategic Finance, bringing more than 12 years of experience as a Certified Public Accountant providing strategic financial leadership. In this role, Nickels will lead financial planning and analysis, support new growth opportunities, and support strategic client initiatives. She will also play a key role in doctor retirement and transition planning, while proactively identifying financial risks and opportunities that support PepperPointe's long-term strategic objectives.

"Alex and Alisa have more than proven their capabilities, leadership, and commitment to our organization during their time at PepperPointe, and I am thrilled to elevate them into these new roles," added Dr. White. "Nicole is an outstanding addition to our team, and her expertise will be instrumental as we continue to grow thoughtfully and strategically in support of our mission to protect patients, support doctors, and elevate care."

The creation of these Vice President roles underscores PepperPointe Partnerships' evolution into a more robust, strategically aligned organization — one that is intentionally structured to meet the growing needs of its partner practices while continuing to serve patients and communities with excellence.

About PepperPointe Partnerships

Founded in 2017 and based in Lexington, Kentucky, PepperPointe Partnerships is a dental service organization (DSO) built to protect patients, support doctors, and elevate care. We partner with dental practices to solve operational and growth challenges — building innovative systems, centralized support, and strategic tools that strengthen performance and improve the experience for patients and teams, while preserving practice culture and clinical decision-making.

PepperPointe's support model is designed to create efficiencies, expand capabilities, and help practices grow sustainably. Grounded in the belief that we are better and stronger together, we build solutions that strengthen the long-term sustainability of dentistry—while staying committed to the practices and communities we serve. That commitment shows up in how we invest in innovation: developing specialized companies, shared tools, and scalable systems that support practice performance, enable collaboration, and elevate the experience for both patients and providers.

We believe the strongest outcomes come from leveraging the strengths and culture of doctor-owned practices—not replacing them. That's why we are devoted to empowering and working alongside the doctors and teams we support, helping them build on what they do best and deliver exceptional care with lasting impact.

For more information, visit pepperpointe.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Media Contact:

Brianna Atkins

PepperPointe Partnerships

304.416.2328

[email protected]

SOURCE PepperPointe Partnerships