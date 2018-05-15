PepPod energy tablets extends charity walkathon benefitting exotic animal conservation at The Wild Animal Sanctuary

"PepPod's charity walkathon to benefit The Wild Animal Sanctuary has officially been extended another 30 days to June 16," Pearce said. "We're almost halfway to our goal of raising $3,000 dollars to help these beautiful animals have a better life. You don't have to donate money, all you have to do is download the app, and walk — we'll take care of the rest."

Sentiv, or Incentivizing Fitness for Social Impact, is a platform for "fit-lanthropy," which is philanthropy through fitness. Sentiv is an app whereby anyone can set up virtual fitness challenges to raise money for a charity of choice.

The Wild Animal Sanctuary, established in 1980, is home to more than 450 animals, including African lions, tigers, black and grizzly bears, wolves, ostriches, camels and more. The sanctuary's goal is to help alleviate cruelty to large, exotic and endangered captive wild animals that have been abandoned or subjected to deprivation and neglect, and to provide care and boarding for the rest of their lives.

The exotic animal trade is the third largest source of illicit profits in the U.S. Many of these exotic animals are abused, neglected and abandoned. Simply walking can help end this captive wildlife crisis by benefitting the great work of the Wild Animal Sanctuary.

PepPod is the health and wellness side of plant-based energy and nutrition, for workouts, workdays and everything in between. It is all natural and vegetarian friendly, and can help treat a hangover.

Click here, enter a cell phone number and Sentiv will send a link to download the app, which will track steps through fitness apps like the iPhone's Health app.

For more information on PepPod, visit www.peppod.com. To learn more about the Wild Animal Sanctuary, visit www.wildanimalsanctuary.org. Visit https://tx04.app.link/GF2KBxrEiL to sign up and start walking today.

