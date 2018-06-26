PepPod's plant-based, effervescent energy tablets with 75-plus trace minerals, amino acids, electrolytes and more available on StackedNutrition.com

PepPod is an effervescent energy tablet with ingredients harvested from a plant deposit untouched by erosion or nature for millions of years. Each PepPod contains 71 milligrams of caffeine, derived from organic green tea, to provide energy and help with the absorption of nutrients. PepPod is sugar-free and does not contain synthetic chemicals, sugar or GMOs, and they help boost energy, quell jetlag and even hangover symptoms the night after a few too many adult beverages.

"There are many unhealthy additives in typical energy drinks," PepPod CEO, Jennifer Pearce, said. "However, each PepPod ingredient was selected with your health in mind. We use ingredients that have been studied for decades, like natural caffeine from organic green tea leaves. Few energy drinks and pre-workouts can boast that, as they contain synthetic chemicals, sugar and caffeine, which jack you up and lead to an awful comedown and the jitters."

PepPod is packed with vitamins, including thiamin, riboflavin, pyridoxine, niacin and pantothenic acid, to promote mitochondria function. Mitochondria are the powerhouse of cells, and they supply energy for cells to help aid in muscular contractions by way of cellular respiration.

"Most people simply do not have the time to prepare well-balanced meals daily," Pearce said. "They need to supplement vitamins and minerals in their diet, which are not found in foods today, especially those that are highly processed. The long-term damage caused by nutrient deficiency often involves poor physical and mental health, and even disease.

"Instead of turning to unhealthy stimulants, people now have an option for a nutritious supplement that provides the same effects. PepPod helps improve energy and focus, but also helps supply the body with dietary needs."

PepPod comes in citrus and berry flavors, and are vegetarian friendly, all natural and do not contain sugar, gluten or GMOs.

For more information on PepPod, which are for workouts, work days and everything in between, visit www.peppod.com, or go to www.stackednutrition.com to purchase them today.

