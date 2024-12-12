PeppolSoft Successfully Sends First Production Invoice on the DBNAlliance Network

HOUSTON, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Digital Business Networks Alliance (DBNAlliance), a nonprofit organization that serves as the overseeing entity of the U.S. open Exchange Framework, today announced that PeppolSoft has successfully sent the first production invoice on the DBNAlliance network.

PeppolSoft, a leading e-invoicing solution accredited in the U.S, Europe, and Malaysia, successfully issued its first electronic invoice in production on the DBNAlliance network this fall. By leveraging the DBNAlliance's open exchange network, PeppolSoft continues to enhance efficiency, interoperability, and regulatory compliance in international business.

"Through the support and continued collaboration with the DBNAlliance, we're proud to officially have issued our first invoice on the DBNAlliance Network," said Mauricio Reyes, CEO at PeppolSoft. "We look forward to strengthening our relationship and continuing to stay on the cutting edge of global electronic invoicing."

Earlier this year, PeppolSoft achieved compliance with both the three-corner and four-corner models, enhancing their capabilities as an accredited Access Point service provider.

"This milestone marks a major step forward in the DBNAlliance mission to advance electronic document transmission in the United States and across borders," said Dolf Kars, Chair of the DBNAlliance. "We're thrilled to work with companies like PeppolSoft to help them transition into production, functioning as issuers and receivers within the DBNAlliance."

About the Digital Business Networks Alliance

The Digital Business Networks Alliance is an independent, tax-exempt company (501(c)6) that oversees the B2B e-document exchange network in North America. The Digital Business Networks Alliance's goal is to simplify and secure the delivery of electronic business documents between service providers and businesses. The Digital Business Networks Alliance accomplishes this by leveraging a highly secure exchange network based on a set of open, non-proprietary technical standards and policies that allow businesses to discover and deliver data virtually to one another. For more information, visit https://www.dbnalliance.org/ .

The DBNAlliance network is Open for Business!

