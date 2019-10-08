Pepscan Doubles GMP Production Capacity to Facilitate Clients' Growth

Hans de Backer, CEO of Pepscan, explains the new capacity additions. "Earlier this year, we started producing GMP peptides for clinical studies phases 1 and 2, which made it possible to provide peptides for purposes beyond R&D: directly for the benefit of patients. Our new production line, consisting of a new synthesizer, a preparative HPLC and lyophilizer in our cleanroom, and the strengthened QMS and process documentation that were put in place for this, have proven to facilitate the efficient execution of the process. Using this proven concept, we have now doubled the complete production line." Current production includes both therapeutic peptide projects as well as personalized peptide medicine projects (e.g. neoantigen vaccines).

"Given our role in the field of personalized medicine, short and reliable delivery times are crucial," adds Hanne Kho, Chief Operations Officer of Pepscan. "This demands a set of rigorous processes and a certain level of flexibility that we, together with outstanding product quality, are able to deliver. I'm very proud that the recent GMP customer audits that were conducted have confirmed this."

De Backer continues, "Doubling our GMP production capacity is a major milestone that transforms our newly developed GMP capabilities into a solid pillar of our peptide services portfolio. In the last 25 years, we have built extensive knowledge and a reputation for our expertise in developing and producing peptides, specifically constrained peptides. I'm glad that we are now able to use this expertise to provide peptides for purposes beyond R&D: directly for the benefit of patients."

About Pepscan

Pepscan is an all-in-one partner in peptides, building on 25 years of experience in advancing and applying peptide expertise to facilitate clients in the development and production of peptides. At its end-to-end facility in Lelystad, the Netherlands, Pepscan offers a range of patented technologies, phage display capabilities, a lead-optimization array platform, and production facilities for R&D- to GMP-grade peptides, including libraries and neoantigen vaccines. Among its patents is the CLIPS technology, which locks peptides into active conformations.

With its epitope mapping service platform, Pepscan also supports biotech companies in developing their antibody pipelines. The underlying protein mimicry platform delivers binding insights, even in cases where other technologies, such as linear, fall short. http://www.pepscan.com

