Pepscan Produces Clinical Peptides for Innovative Personalized Cancer Vaccine Trial

LELYSTAD, Netherlands, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pepscan has positioned itself as a critical partner in a collaborative clinical trial with personalized anti-cancer vaccines. In this trial, Pepscan is solely responsible for production of clinical neoantigen peptides, tailored to tumors of individual patients.

Neoantigens, or tumor-specific antigens, are peptide sequences uniquely identified in proteins expressed in tumor cells from individual patients. Pepscan's in vitro synthesized neoantigen peptides constitute the core active ingredient of the anti-cancer vaccines. These vaccines are designed to stimulate the patient's immune system to attack the tumor, thus stopping or reducing cancerous growth. Neoantigen vaccination is a novel and rapidly developing personalized cancer treatment, with significant potential for patients.

Pepscan and its undisclosed partners have successfully started patient enrollment in the clinical trial. The patients have received first doses of the neoantigen vaccines, and early results are expected in Q4 2019.

"This unique project with such renowned European partners is a major step forward for Pepscan," says Evert van Dijk, CCO of Pepscan. "Our crucial contribution to this clinical trial establishes us as a key supplier of peptide technologies in the cancer vaccine field."

Pepscan has over 25 years of experience in complex peptides and peptide libraries. The company offers her expertise to new personalized cancer vaccine initiatives now, contributing to new avenues towards personalized cancer treatment.

About Pepscan

Pepscan is a privately held biotech company based in Lelystad, The Netherlands, with over 25 years of experience as a global supplier of peptide-based products & services. The company is an ISO 9001:2015-certified provider of 100.000's of high-quality custom peptides to large pharma, biotech and academic researchers worldwide. Pepscan's scientific team is experienced in GMP peptide production for clinical applications, including neoantigen peptides, ensuring rigorous quality control and timely delivery. As the inventor of peptide-based epitope mapping, Pepscan has longstanding expertise in epitope mapping services. Her proprietary, reusable peptide array technology allows for validated screening of multiple antibodies in a cost-efficient manner. Pepscan's patented CLIPS™ technology offers controlled, 3D-structured mimicking of functional protein surfaces, also enabling identification of discontinuous and conformational epitopes, where linear peptides often fail. Recently, Pepscan has launched a phage display platform using CLIPS™ conformational peptide mimics to identify potent compounds targeting distinct epitopes. With a qualified scientific team, Pepscan works with her customers to provide personal advice and services, shaping peptides to perfection for over a quarter of a century.

Additional information is available at http://www.pepscan.com

SOURCE Pepscan

Related Links

https://www.pepscan.com/

