Pepsi® and Beloved Patriots McCourty Twins Help Fans Show their Unapologetic Patriots Pride

To mark the launch, Pepsi dropped a digital short featuring Devin and Jason at home receiving way too many Pats jerseys. The Solve? Sending the jerseys to the fans at home of course, so they can watch comfortably and proudly in the latest team fashion. The content kicks off a larger consumer sweeps where in reality, fans can enter for a chance to win Patriots merch including signed jerseys, footballs and more.

"Patriots fans show their pride unlike any other fan-base and my brother and I couldn't be more pumped and excited about their support," says Defensive Back Devin McCourty. "This season to give back, Jason and I are going to make sure our Pats family is all set for game day in some one-of-a-kind merch and with insider tips we're going to share."

"Devin and I can't wait to kick off the season and interact with our fans and more importantly, get them decked out in the best Pats gear! Being able to go over game plays that they choose is going to be an awesome experience and I hope we can bring them a little closer to the field this season," says Defensive Back Jason McCourty.

"We know that this season is going to be different for the Patriots and all of their unapologetically loyal fans for a variety of reasons, right down to the new jerseys," says Umi Patel, CMO, PepsiCo North Division. "Pepsi wants to make sure we are bringing fans the true game day experience they deserve and as much excitement as possible even if it's from home this year."

Pepsi is thrilled to partner with the Patriots and help fan's achieve the ultimate game day experience at-home. For a chance to join the fun and score some one-of-a-kind merch, fans should head to Pepsi's official Patriots fan-portal MadeForPatriotsWatching.com to ensure they have everything they need. The fan-portal, which is part of the larger "Made for Football Watching" campaign spotlighting and celebrating the "elite" football watchers around the country, will hold the sweepstakes details, the twins' weekly game day tape breakdown, downloadable content and locally-inspired food recipes to enjoy this season. Fans can also look out for Patriots co-branded 'Go Pats" 12-pack cases of Pepsi, Pepsi Zero Sugar and Diet Pepsi cans.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $67 billion in net revenue in 2019, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 23 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. "Winning with Purpose" reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of the business. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com

SOURCE PepsiCo Beverages North America

Related Links

https://www.pepsico.com

