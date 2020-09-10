Pepsi® and Bengals Star Sam Hubbard Want to Know: Are YOU Bengals Enough?

To mark the launch, Pepsi dropped a digital short featuring Sam at a press conference calling on fans to prove their passion for a chance to be "signed" to the "Who Dey Fan-Dorsement Deal." The content kicks off a consumer contest where fans will have a chance to compete in weekly Bengals-inspired "Who Dey" digital challenges, in an attempt to win special merch and the ultimate Bengals Fan Endorsement deal. Six semi-finalists will be chosen to compete in one final challenge to name the ultimate grand prize Fan-Dorsement winner. The winner, announced at the final home game of the 2020 season, will win a photoshoot, their very own billboard in Cincy, team gear, 2021 season tickets and a fridge full of Pepsi, of course.

"I have so much love for my team and our incredible fans," says Sam Hubbard, Bengals Defensive End. "Even though this year is going to be different, and fans have to support us from home, I'm excited to help Pepsi give them a voice and can't wait to see how they jump into this challenge and show their stripes loud and proud like they do every game."

"Through thick and thin, Bengals fans always stick by their team and stay true to their 'Who Dey' roots," says Umi Patel, CMO, PepsiCo North Division. "Knowing this season is going to be different, Pepsi wants to make sure Bengals fans get the ultimate game day experience they deserve, even if it's from home, and to award the most passionate fans along the way."

For a chance to join the fun and take part in the challenges, fans should head to Pepsi's official Bengals fan-portal MadeForBengalsWatching.com . The fan-portal, which is part of the larger "Made for Football Watching" campaign spotlighting and celebrating the "elite" football watchers around the country, will hold the contest, downloadable content such as custom Zoom backgrounds and local Cincinnati and Bengal's specific food and beverage recipes to enjoy this season! Fans can also look out for Bengals co-branded "Who Dey" 12-pack cases of Pepsi, Pepsi Zero Sugar and Diet Pepsi cans.

In addition to kicking off the "Who-Dey" challenge, Pepsi and Sam are also making a donation to the Freestore Foodbank in Cincinnati to help the local community. Earlier in the season, during the height of COVID, the Foodbank went through a majority of their inventory due to the great community need. In response, Sam decided to launch a donation campaign and was able to help raise funds to help the organization put meals on people's plates. Inspired by Sam's aid and the mission, Pepsi will give another donation equivalent to ~36,000 meals to help them continue their amazing work.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $67 billion in net revenue in 2019, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 23 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. "Winning with Purpose" reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of the business. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com

SOURCE PepsiCo Beverages North America

Related Links

https://www.pepsico.com

