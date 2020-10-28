Pepsi® and Detroit Lions Wish You a "Happy Golladay"

"Detroit fans are incredible - each season they show up with excitement to cheer on the team and inspire us to leave it all on the field," says Lions' player Kenny Golladay. "Even though this year has been a bit different, our fans have still showed up from home, and as a thank you I'm pumped to team up with Pepsi and give a little bit back by bringing them some excitement as they kick off the holiday season."

"I have been so honored to play as a Detroit Lion and make Detroit my home," says Lions' legend Barry Sanders. "During my time on the field, the fans gave me so much and it is such a joy to give back and team up with Pepsi to bring them a little extra fun this season to help celebrate the holidays at home."

To kick off the campaign, today Pepsi dropped a digital short in which Kenny Golladay hosts a fictional festive holiday get together, while donning his very best holiday dinner party attire - his very own ugly sweater of course. As his close friends begin to arrive, Kenny is greeted by a few interesting characters, as well as the legendary Barry Sanders, dressed in his own unique holiday look. The spot lives on Pepsi's all-in-one hub for Detroit Lions fans - MadeforLionsWatching.com, which also hosts the consumer sweeps where fans can enter for a chance to win the holiday meal with Kenny Golliday, limited edition 'Golliday' holiday sweater, $500 gift card, signed Lions merchandise and more.

"We love our Detroit fans and even though we're not in the stadium this season, our team at Pepsi wants to make sure they enjoy every game to its fullest," says Kathy Kennedy, Sr. Director of Marketing, PepsiCo North Division. "So, to not only help them enjoy the season but also the upcoming holidays, we are celebrating with them in the fun, festive way they deserve."

Pepsi and the Lions want to help fans enjoy the ultimate game day experience at home this season. In addition to the "Happy Golladay" campaign, the unique Detroit fan-portal - MadeForLionsWatching.com - which is part of the larger "Made for Football Watching" campaign spotlighting and celebrating the "elite" football watchers around the country, will hold downloadable content like virtual backgrounds, a fun 'excuse generator' and local team-specific food and beverage recipes to enjoy throughout this season! Fans can also look out for limited time branded Lions 12-pack cases of Pepsi, Pepsi Zero Sugar and Diet Pepsi cans.

