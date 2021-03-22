Pepsi Bottling Ventures LLC Finalizes Acquisition of Pepsi-Cola Roxboro Bottler

RALEIGH, N.C., March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pepsi Bottling Ventures LLC (PBV) today announced that it has completed its acquisition of Pepsi-Cola Roxboro, the franchise bottler based in Roxboro, N.C. The acquisition expands PBV's distribution and sales territory to the counties of Caswell, Person, Granville, and Orange.

"We are very excited to be a part of the historic Roxboro community," said President and CEO of Pepsi Bottling Ventures Paul Finney. "Pepsi-Cola Roxboro has serviced the region with great integrity for many decades and has strong ties to the local community. We look forward to building on their legacy and are eager bring new customers into the PBV family and introduce new beverage brands to their consumers."

The financial terms of the acquisition transaction were not disclosed.

About Pepsi Bottling Ventures LLC

Pepsi Bottling Ventures LLC (PBV) is the largest privately held manufacturer, seller, and distributor of Pepsi-Cola beverages in North America. With 16 distribution locations in North Carolina, South Carolina, Maryland, and Delaware, PBV serves some of the most recognized beverage brands to over 9 million consumers. PBV is headquartered in Raleigh, N.C. Learn more at www.pepsibottlingventures.com.

Contact: Matthew Kagel

919.865.2432

[email protected]

SOURCE Pepsi Bottling Ventures LLC

Related Links

http://www.pepsibottlingventures.com

