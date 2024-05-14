PEPSI® DECLARES ITSELF THE OFFICIAL BEVERAGE OF "GRILLS NIGHT OUT" IN NEW CAMPAIGN FEATURING BOBBY FLAY, GRILLING TIPS, GIVEAWAYS, AND MORE!

A new lineup of "Grills Night Out" commercials hero every phase of grilling – from prep to cooking to enjoying the carefully curated meals are set to air on linear television, streaming services, digital and social. These spots showcase families and friends gathering around the grill, set to upbeat and vibey tracks, capturing the essence of a lively night as grill-lovers take to the outdoors to craft their own unforgettable "Grills Night Out."

Pepsi "Grills Night Out" – Prep (featuring Bobby Flay ): Available now for viewing on the brand's YouTube channel HERE. In the spot, Chef Bobby Flay is seen putting on his signature apron as he gears up for a summer grilling session like no other. With Flay's flawless chopping skills and unmistakable wrist flick, he holds a spatula to perfect his burger to his liking, all while he delivers a playful hip shake while listening to "Ladies Night" by Kool & The Gang. Flay walks viewers through all stages of an epic outdoor barbecue from seasoning, searing and cooking itself, to enjoying his perfectly grilled foods alongside the delectable, refreshing taste of an ice-cold Pepsi Zero Sugar.

"We couldn't be more excited to kick off our 'Grills Night Out' campaign, as grilling is one of America's favorite past times – especially during the summer. Given how amazing burgers, hot dogs, and just about any other grilled food tastes with an ice cold refreshing Pepsi, we thought it was only fitting to declare Pepsi as the 'Official Beverage of Grills Night Out,'" said Todd Kaplan – Chief Marketing Officer at Pepsi. "Our campaign features Bobby Flay, fun music, delicious food and Pepsi that truly captures the fun and enjoyment of grilling, as we think there is no better way to kick off the summer than by making tonight a 'Grills Night Out'!"

The campaign also encompasses in-store displays, digital content shorts, stunts, and a social series of grill tips, tricks, tutorials, and more from Bobby Flay, which will continue to debut throughout the summer. The social series with Bobby Flay includes tips on how to prep your grill, how to make one of his favorite burgers – the Green Chili Burger, cooking techniques using heat zones on your grill, first-time griller tips for cooking a steak, and much more.

ULTIMATE "GRILLS NIGHT OUT" GIVEAWAY

As peak grilling season heats up, especially going into Memorial Day weekend cookouts, Pepsi wants every night to be an epic "Grills Night Out." According to a recent study by Harris Poll, 9 out of 10 Americans eagerly anticipate firing up the grill, with 84% planning to grill now more than the previous year1. To help everyone have the epic summer BBQ of their dreams, Pepsi is teaming up with Instacart® to offer fans the "Ultimate Grills Night Out." This customized grocery delivery is based on Instacart customer's key grocery items and top search terms around Memorial Day Weekend.

Fans in New York , Chicago , and Los Angeles have a chance to win an extraordinary larger-than-life giveaway filled with Pepsi, grilling essentials, custom merchandise, and other incredible prizes – all valued at three times the average Instacart customer's summer grilling basket. No Purchase Necessary. Sweepstakes ends 11:59pm ET on 5/19/24. Open to 18+ and legal U.S. residents who reside within greater Chicago, IL , New York, NY or Los Angeles, CA , areas as defined in the Official Rules found at www.grillsnightoutgiveaway.com .

This exclusive giveaway runs from today through May 19 , allowing winners to kick off the summer BBQ season in style. Rules: HERE.

"We're absolutely thrilled to team up with Pepsi and bring consumers the ultimate 'Grills Night Out' right to their front door," said Instacart CMO Laura Jones. "By leveraging our deep understanding of consumer shopping preferences, we're able to craft a meticulously curated grocery giveaway that provides fans with everything they need for the perfect weekend of grilling. Our 'Grills Night Out' co-marketing campaign is a fun, family-centric activation that demonstrates the power of our two brands coming together and gets Pepsi into consumers' hands quickly. We can't wait for everyone to enjoy a summer filled with backyard grilling with family and friends."

Grilling, the current iteration of the #BetterWithPepsi platform launched last month, as Pepsi released two new flavor innovations inspired by summer grilling: Pepsi Lime and Pepsi Peach. Available now, the beverages offer fans a sweet, refreshing taste as Pepsi Lime and Pepsi Peach are designed to elevate the taste of BBQ foods, enhancing the bold, dynamic and smoky flavors created on a grill.

Fans are encouraged to follow @Pepsi on X, Threads, Instagram, and TikTok to stay tuned for more from Bobby Flay and the brand.

About #BetterWithPepsi Creative Campaign

Grilling is the latest iteration of the brand's Better With Pepsi creative campaign, which was launched in 2021 with Burgers and extended to Pizza, Hot Dogs and Rum in the following years, respectively. Additionally, Pepsi recently announced its food-focused streaming series, "Talking Sabor," in partnership with restauranteur and award-winning celebrity chef, Aarón Sánchez, one of the newest and largest initiatives as part of the Mejor con Pepsi (Better With Pepsi) brand campaign, including Spanish-language retail and OOH featuring Chef Aarón. Better With Pepsi is more than a tagline for the brand, it's an unapologetic reinforcement of how consumers enjoy Pepsi every day with their favorite foods.

