Pepsi Delivering Home Field Advantage to NFL Fans across the South

"Fans of Pepsi and the NFL are among the most dedicated, passionate and enthusiastic groups in sports – supporting their teams through wins, losses and everything in between," said Chauncey Hamlett, Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer for PepsiCo Beverages North America (South Division). "That unique commitment is what inspired us to launch Home Field Advantage; to give those fans everything they need to elevate the at-home, football watching experience."

Pepsi is excited to bring the national "Made for Football Watching" campaign to life locally, leveraging its long-standing partnerships with some of the best NFL teams in the south, including the Miami Dolphins, Jacksonville Jaguars, Washington Football Team. Fans can visit PepsiGameDayGlory.com to view video content and clips from their favorite player on their game day rituals, and see how other fans are getting game day ready with Pepsi. Fans can also look out across the South for team co-branded 12-pack cases of Pepsi, Pepsi Zero Sugar and Diet Pepsi cans, a critical piece of any game-day football watching experience.

To enter for a chance to win the ultimate game-day delivery from Pepsi, fans should post a photo or video using the hashtag #GearUpforGameDay and @Pepsi, showing off their Pepsi Game Day pride from their home turf, uploading their favorite rituals, sports swag, and any other homage to flex their passion for their team. Fans can also keep up with the conversation on PepsiGameDayGlory.com.

