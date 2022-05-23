Pepsi® is Giving Away the Ultimate Summer Spread to Celebrate How the Best Summer Foods Are Better With Pepsi

Today, Pepsi fans in the South can enter for a chance to win the ultimate summer spread perfect for entertaining this season at SummerBetterWithPepsi.com . To show how summer is better with Pepsi, Pepsi is not only giving fans recipe inspiration for their next fun-filled gathering, but also awarding one lucky grand prize winner all the fixings they need for their next summer gathering including $1,000 in groceries and food deliveries, home improvement accessories, Pepsi for a year, and custom backyard essentials to bring the party together.

"As we head into the start of the summer season, we're here to show that your favorite Southern summertime meals go better with Pepsi. The traditional Southern dining experience is all about coming together around a table or the grill to enjoy some signature dishes while creating lasting memories with loved ones. To take this summer to the next level, we're bringing everything one needs to create the ultimate spread for even more unforgettable get-togethers all summer long because great food is always Better with Pepsi," said Chauncey Hamlett, VP and CMO of PepsiCo Beverages North America, South Division.

In addition to the summer spread, Pepsi is inviting fans to explore the immersive, curated Better With Pepsi Southern Summer Table online, with exclusive recipes of favorite Southern dishes, custom playlists to match the food mood, unique Pepsi AR filters celebrating the best summertime eats and the chance to win weekly prizes. Pepsi will also reward those who check out the table spread with hidden "Easter eggs" unlocking free Pepsi, special offers and unapologetic food-themed selfie filters.

Fans have until July 9, 2022, to enter by scanning the code in retail locations across the South or visiting SummerBetterWithPepsi.com for a chance to win prizes including:

One lucky grand prize winner will receive the ultimate spread for their summer party, complete with party essentials like ice-cold Pepsi for a year and $1,000 in groceries and food deliveries, $1,700 for home improvement accessories, plus cornhole, a speaker, cooler, and more.

in groceries and food deliveries, for home improvement accessories, plus cornhole, a speaker, cooler, and more. Additional lucky fans will receive digital rewards like gift cards for groceries, food deliveries, and a year's supply of Pepsi.

Fans can visit SummerBetterWithPepsi.com for more information. No Purchase Necessary. Promotion ends 7/9/22. Actual prizes may vary.

