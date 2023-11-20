PEPSI IS GIVING NEW YORKERS THE CHANCE TO APPEAR ON THE GREAT STAGE OF RADIO CITY MUSIC HALL THIS HOLIDAY SEASON DURING THE CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR STARRING THE RADIO CITY ROCKETTES

Fans can enter a sweepstakes for the chance to win tickets to the Christmas Spectacular and first prize of a walk-on role in the iconic show

PURCHASE, N.Y., Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- There is no place like New York City during the holidays, and there is no place quite like Radio City Music Hall to celebrate the season! Pepsi is partnering with the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes to spread joy by giving one lucky New Yorker the experience of a lifetime – a walk-on role in the iconic holiday production at Radio City Music Hall.

Now through December 31, fans can enter the Share the Joy sweepstakes by purchasing any participating Pepsi product, visiting pepsipromos.com/dance, and uploading a copy of their receipt to enter. Prizes include:

  • First Prize (Entry Period: now – 12/1): One (1) lucky fan will win a non-speaking, walk-on role in the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes, four (4) tickets to the December 18 performance, and access to a pre-show party in the Roxy Suite at Radio City Music Hall
  • Second Prize (Entry Period: now – 12/12): Ten (10) fans will each win four (4) tickets to see the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes between December 29, 2023 and January 1, 2024
  • Third Prize (Entry Period: now – 12/31): Two (2) fans will win a special Radio City Rockettes gift bag

"Pepsi is excited to celebrate the holidays this season the way only New York City can with the iconic Rockettes at Radio City Music Hall," said Matt Nielsten, PepsiCo Beverages North America Senior Marketing Director. "As part of this longtime partnership, we're thrilled to offer exclusive access to unforgettable holiday experiences for our consumers to enjoy and remember for a lifetime."

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Promotion for First Prize begins on 11/1/2023 and ends on 12/1/2023. MULTIPLE DRAWING DEADLINES APPLY. Open to legal U.S. residents of CT, NY AND NJ, who are 18 years or older at the time of entry. For Official Rules, prize details, entry requirements and drawing deadlines, visit pepsipromos.com/dance.

