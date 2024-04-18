PEPSI® JOINS FORCES WITH BOBBY FLAY TO SHOW AMERICA HOW GRILLING IS #BETTERWITHPEPSI

To make cooking outdoors more delicious than ever, Pepsi tapped America's favorite grill master, culinary expert Bobby Flay, inviting consumers nationwide to unapologetically indulge all summer long in an epic combination of fun, food, and ice-cold Pepsi. Fans and cola-lovers alike will discover how flame-licked foods – from BBQ chicken, burgers, to a perfectly grilled steak and much more – go #BetterWithPepsi. Additionally, Bobby will be featured in an upcoming linear TV campaign, in-store displays, digital content shorts, stunts, a social series of grill tips, tricks, tutorials, and more leading up to Memorial Day and continuing throughout the summer.

"When it comes to barbecue, the right beverage can truly elevate the experience. Pepsi, with its complex flavor profile, is the perfect counterpoint to the smoky, rich barbecue dishes that have been such a staple of my culinary journey. Whether you're enjoying fall-off-the-bone ribs, juicy burgers, or perfectly smoked brisket, Pepsi makes each bite pop for a truly memorable meal," said Bobby Flay. "Grilling and Pepsi go hand-in-hand as summer staples and I am as excited as anyone to explore the possibilities that Pepsi Lime and Pepsi Peach bring to the table this season."

Building on the success of the #BetterWithPepsi platform, which has celebrated fan-favorite foods like Burgers, Pizza, and Hot Dogs, Pepsi is taking it to the next level this summer and here's what consumers can expect:

Limited-Edition Flavor Innovations Inspired by Summer Grilling: Peach and lime are essential flavors to punch up the quintessential American BBQ – cherished for their sweet, refreshing taste as the weather warms up – so the brand is kicking off summer by introducing Pepsi Lime and Pepsi Peach, tailor-made for summer grill life. The tangy citrus bite of lime and the plush sweetness of a ripe peach are popular and nostalgic summertime flavor profiles, and when combined with the crisp and refreshing taste of Pepsi, both Pepsi Lime and Pepsi Peach provide a delectable sweet and refreshing flavor to pair with and enhance the bold, dynamic and smokey savory flavors created on a grill. Pepsi Peach and Pepsi Lime will soon be available for purchase nationwide in 12 oz. cans and 20 oz. bottles. To find out where to purchase Pepsi Peach and Pepsi Lime products, please visit HERE.





Epic Summer BBQ Giveaway: Scan the code in-store or go to BetterWithPepsi.com to access exclusive recipes from Bobby Flay and enter for a chance to win an epic BBQ experience from PEPSI®. Consumers can enter the sweepstakes by scanning a participating PEPSI® 20 oz bottle or 12 oz can. One lucky fan could win an epic summer BBQ party for his or herself and numerous guests. No Purchase Necessary. Open only to legal residents of 50 U.S. and D.C., 18+. Ends 6/17/24. Void where prohibited. Full Details & Official Rules at BetterWithPepsi.com.





Scan the code in-store or go to BetterWithPepsi.com to access exclusive recipes from and enter for a chance to win an epic BBQ experience from PEPSI®. Consumers can enter the sweepstakes by scanning a participating PEPSI® 20 oz bottle or 12 oz can. One lucky fan could win an epic summer BBQ party for his or herself and numerous guests. No Purchase Necessary. Open only to legal residents of 50 U.S. and D.C., 18+. Ends 6/17/24. Void where prohibited. Full Details & Official Rules at BetterWithPepsi.com. Cash Back: Scan the code in-store or go to betterwithpepsi.tryadrink.com and submit a receipt showing purchase of a food item and PEPSI® product together at any foodservice or retail location to receive up to $2.50 cashback via PayPal or Venmo. Offer redeemed via rebate up to $2.50 excluding tax and bottle deposit. Starts 4/22/24. Purchase by 6/17/24; Submit receipts by 6/24/24. Void where prohibited. Msg + data rates may apply.

"Bobby Flay is synonymous with grilling and we all know any grilling occasion is enhanced by an ice-cold Pepsi, so it only felt right that we bring it all together as we gear up for summer," said Jenny Danzi, Senior Director, Pepsi TM. "Since 2021, we have time and time again demonstrated that Food is Better With Pepsi. Now, Bobby Flay, the legendary grill master himself, is proving to America that the summer gatherings are indeed Better With Pepsi, no matter what is thrown on a grill for a backyard BBQ. We cannot wait to see how fans enjoy our two new limited-edition colas and look forward to bringing the best vibes with Bobby Flay on our side, all season long."

About #BetterWithPepsi Creative Campaign

Grilling is the latest iteration of the brand's Better With Pepsi creative campaign, which was launched in 2021 with Burgers and extended to Pizza, Hot Dogs and Rum in the following years, respectively. Additionally, Pepsi recently announced its food-focused streaming series, "Talking Sabor," in partnership with restauranteur and award-winning celebrity chef, Aarón Sánchez, one of the newest and largest initiatives as part of the Mejor con Pepsi (Better With Pepsi) brand campaign, including Spanish-language retail and OOH featuring Chef Aarón. Better With Pepsi is more than a tagline for the brand, it's an unapologetic reinforcement of how consumers enjoy Pepsi every day with their favorite foods.

