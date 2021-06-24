Pepsi, Kane Brown Dish Up the Smooth Country Flavors to Show how Summer is Better with Pepsi

To extend the summer fun, Pepsi is launching its "Summer Better with Pepsi" sweepstakes to bring the ultimate VIP experience for a lucky fan. The winner will get to meet Kane Brown himself and get tickets for them and 20 of their friends to one of Kane Brown's shows on his "Blessed and Free" tour, complete with a spread of his namesake chicken sandwich – Kane Brown's Nashville Hot Royale, as seen on Guy's Restaurant Reboot – served up with plenty of ice-cold Pepsi. Fans can enter at SummerBetterWithPepsi.com.

"Nothing brings people together more than food and music, and Pepsi has always been the perfect match for both. I am thrilled to be working with Pepsi to not only support our local restaurants, but to bring the ultimate, live music experience for fans who have been missing it most," said Kane Brown.

The winner won't be the only one able to enjoy Kane's signature creation: fans can still enjoy the custom beignet bun hot chicken sandwich with a Pepsi available exclusively at Party Fowl in Nashville until June 27th. Kane joined an all-star cast this past Saturday on Guy's Restaurant Reboot, alongside Shaquille O'Neal, Adriana Lima, Rob Gronkowski, and Wale as part of the show's Off the Hook Celebrity Creation segment presented by Pepsi.

"Summer is all about fun food moments with family and friends. Knowing that this summer will see people getting together with loved ones in a way they couldn't last year, we wanted to reward consumers with the unique experiences Pepsi is known for – with one of country music's biggest stars," said Jenny Figueroa, Senior Director of Marketing, South Division, PepsiCo Beverages North America. "We are also honored to support our local restaurants as they begin to this road to recovery after business struggles this past year."

For more information and to enter visit SummerBetterWithPepsi.com.

