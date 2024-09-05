PEPSI® KICKS OFF 2024 NFL SEASON WITH COLOSSAL CAMPAIGN INSPIRED BY PARAMOUNT PICTURES' UPCOMING "GLADIATOR II", STARRING MEGAN THEE STALLION AND NFL SUPERSTARS JOSH ALLEN, DERRICK HENRY, JUSTIN JEFFERSON, AND TRAVIS KELCE

A brand-new gameday anthem from three-time, Grammy award-winning artist Megan Thee Stallion soundtracks the campaign. The unmistakable "boom, boom, clap" from Queen's epic track "We Will Rock You" is featured on a fresh sample with cutting new lyrics from Megan. The new track is available now on all major music streaming platforms, and ahead of Megan hosting the 2024 "VMAs" on September 11, where the track and music-video inspired spot will show up throughout the show.

"I'm honored to follow in the footsteps of the legends who appeared in this Gladiator campaign 20 years ago and proud to have carved my own new legacy," said Megan Thee Stallion. "Pepsi really brought the worlds of music, sports and entertainment together in a powerful way to set off the new NFL season. It was fun putting my creative flip on such an iconic Queen song and I can't wait for the Hotties to hear it!"

Drawing inspiration from the upcoming Gladiator II film and its predecessor, "Make Your Gameday Epic™" is produced by Ridley Scott Associates, Paramount Brand Studio, and directed by Jake Scott in collaboration with Paramount Pictures. Leveraging the full breadth of Paramount Global's platforms at launch, the spot opens with Lamorne Morris and Jake Lacy peering into a can of Pepsi Zero Sugar as it transforms into a colosseum. Empress Megan calls the shots, and the royal roster of NFL players are at her command as they all vie for her favor and a sip of an ice-cold Pepsi to officially "Let Gameday Begin!"

"Bringing the epic world of Gladiator II to life in a modern, dynamic way through this Pepsi campaign was incredibly exciting," said Jake Scott. "We wanted to create a visual spectacle that captured the energy and intensity of the sport while also paying homage to the iconic film and the original Pepsi campaign. The collaboration with Pepsi and the incredible talent involved made this project truly unforgettable."

"What started as a theatrical brand partnership evolved into one of the biggest promotional programs in our company's history—spanning across theatrical marketing, CBS Sports and the Paramount Global networks," said Marc Weinstock, Paramount Pictures' President of Worldwide Marketing & Distribution. "A film of this scope calls for a truly epic campaign, and we can think of no more fitting collaboration than with one of the most iconic brands in the world."

Are You Not Entertained!?!

Fans can catch Empress Megan and her subjects battle it out immediately here on the brand's YouTube channel and on national television before and during tonight's NFL game. Additional campaign extensions to get everyone thinking about the Roman Empire include:

"My Roman Empire" Portrait Generator Tool: Picture yourself as a Gladiator or Roman Royalty with the help of "My Roman Empire" where you can upload or take a selfie and customize your look to share with your friends & followers. Visit www.PepsiRomanEmpire.com to try it!

Picture yourself as a Gladiator or with the help of "My Roman Empire" where you can upload or take a selfie and customize your look to share with your friends & followers. Visit www.PepsiRomanEmpire.com to try it! Talking Cans: One-of-a-kind limited run of collectors' 16oz cans featuring Pepsi's Gladiator talent with built-in Augmented Reality capabilities that brings the can characters to life via content captured on-set. Limited quantities of the cans will be available via a consumer sweepstakes in early November.

New Music: "We Will Rock You (Megan Thee Stallion Version)" will be available on all major music streaming platforms starting September 5.

2024 MTV VMAs: Megan Thee Stallion is set to host the award show on September 11, live from New York's UBS Arena. The show will feature a special Gladiator-themed moment and the exclusive premiere of a short film.

Retail Rollout: In-store displays in both English and Spanish will feature "Make Your GameDay Epic™" ("Prepárete Para Un Partido Épico") across the nation.

In-store displays in both English and Spanish will feature "Make Your GameDay Epic™" ("Prepárete Para Un Partido Épico") across the nation. Fandango Offer: Buy $20 of Pepsi products and get a $10 Fandango movie reward toward a Gladiator II movie ticket*.

*Spend $20 (excluding tax) on participating PEPSI® beverage products (excluding fountain drinks) at any physical or online retailer in the U.S. between 10/6/24 and 12/6/24. Limited Fandango Promo Codes ("Code") available. While Supplies Last. Must be 18+ and a resident of the U.S. No manual reproductions of receipt(s) will be accepted. Must create an account and submit purchase receipt(s) for approval in order to be qualified. Code good towards one movie ticket (up to $10 total ticket price and associated fees and charges) to see Gladiator II at Fandango partner theaters in the US. Limit 1 account and 2 Codes per household. Other terms and restrictions apply, see www.earnrewards.com/pepsi/details for full participation instructions, Code details and a complete list of participating products.

"This gladiator-inspired campaign is a continuation of our brand's long history of being on the forefront of culture, collaborating with iconic artists and celebrating football. Consumers are going to see the scale of this campaign everywhere they shop, making sure everyone is getting ready for gameday this fall with football, food, and ice-cold Pepsi," said Jenny Danzi, Head of Brand Marketing – Pepsi. "This seismic campaign captures the essence of the excitement and anticipation fans have for gameday and delivers the kind of entertainment our audience has come to expect from us!"

For more information and to see "Make Your Gameday Epic™" unfold, follow Pepsi social channels.

