Pepsi National Battle of the Bands Expands Digital Footprint as Celebrating Champions of Culture Debuts on Tubi and Amazon Prime Video

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Webber Marketing, creators of the Pepsi National Battle of the Bands (NBOTB), announces that its dynamic film, Celebrating Champions of Culture, is now available for streaming on Tubi and Amazon Prime Video , marking a significant milestone in the organization's continued expansion into national digital platforms.

This is the first time a National Battle of the Bands film has been distributed on major streaming platforms, signaling a new era of accessibility and global reach for the brand's storytelling and cultural programming.

Now streaming: Celebrating Champions of Culture, the Pepsi National Battle of the Bands film celebrating the legacy, excellence, and cultural impact of HBCU marching bands. Experience the sound, precision, and tradition that define HBCU band culture. Watch now on Tubi and Amazon Prime Video.

Celebrating Champions of Culture spotlights the legacy, precision, and pageantry of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) marching bands, capturing electrifying performances, behind-the-scenes moments, and the powerful stories that define HBCU band culture. The film also reflects on a milestone moment in NBOTB history, highlighting the energy and impact of the organization's 10th anniversary celebration while reinforcing the evolution and continued growth of the platform.

"Over a decade, the National Battle of the Bands has been about music, arts, education, and creating real opportunity for students and their institutions," said Derek Webber, Executive Producer and Creator of the National Battle of the Bands and Founder of Webber Marketing. "Bringing Celebrating Champions of Culture to platforms like Tubi and Amazon allows us to expand that mission, share the power of HBCU excellence with new audiences, and continue building a legacy rooted in culture and community impact."

Since its inception, the National Battle of the Bands has awarded more than $2.4 million in scholarship support to participating HBCU bands and programs, while engaging tens of thousands of fans annually through live events, educational initiatives, and community service efforts. The streaming release of Celebrating Champions of Culture provides another avenue to amplify that mission, extending the experience beyond the stadium and into homes across the country.

The film's debut on Tubi and Amazon Video represents a strategic expansion of NBOTB's media footprint, positioning the brand for continued growth across broadcast, digital, and streaming platforms.

The expansion into streaming platforms also reflects NBOTB's broader commitment to content growth. Additional films and original programming are expected to be added in the future as the organization continues to build its media presence and elevate HBCU culture through storytelling.

Fans, alumni, supporters, and music enthusiasts can now stream Celebrating Champions of Culture on Tubi and Amazon Video and experience the energy, unity, and legacy that define the National Battle of the Bands.

For more information about the National Battle of the Bands, visit www.NationalBattleoftheBands.com

About National Battle of the Bands

The National Battle of the Bands' (NBOTB) mission is to enhance the exposure of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), their marching bands, and the important roles they play in educating aspiring musicians and developing future leaders in the areas of music, arts, and education. As one of the largest showcases of HBCU marching bands in the country, NBOTB serves as a platform to inspire the next generation of leaders. To date, the event has awarded over $2.4 million in scholarships to participating institutions, while engaging tens of thousands of fans annually through live performances, educational programming, and community impact initiatives.

