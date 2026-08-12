Pepsi National Battle of the Bands Returns to The Palm Beaches for Martin Luther King Jr. Weekend 2027

The Premier Celebration of HBCU Bands, Culture, and Community Returns January 15–17, 2027

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a successful inaugural celebration, the Pepsi National Battle of the Bands will return to The Palm Beaches for Martin Luther King Jr. Weekend, January 15–17, 2027, once again bringing together the sights, sounds, and traditions of Historically Black Colleges and Universities for an unforgettable weekend celebrating music, culture, education, and community.

Pepsi National Battle of the Bands

Building on the momentum of its inaugural event, the 2027 weekend will feature electrifying HBCU marching band performances, educational programming, community engagement initiatives, fan experiences, and destination activities that showcase why The Palm Beaches has become an ideal home for this signature MLK Weekend celebration.

The return marks another milestone in the National Battle of the Bands' continued commitment to expanding opportunities that celebrate HBCU excellence while creating meaningful economic and cultural impact within host communities.

"Returning to The Palm Beaches for Martin Luther King Jr. Weekend represents an exciting opportunity to continue building on the incredible momentum we created together," said Derek Webber, Executive Producer and Creator of the National Battle of the Bands. "The Palm Beaches embraced our vision from day one, and we're excited to once again bring fans, alumni, students, and families together for a weekend that celebrates HBCU culture, honors Dr. King's legacy, and showcases the power of music, arts, and education."

The three-day celebration is expected to welcome visitors from across the country, generating continued tourism and economic impact while providing opportunities for local businesses, community organizations, and students to engage with one of the nation's premier HBCU cultural events.

"The Palm Beach County Sports Commission is proud to support an event of this magnitude," said George Linley, Executive Director of the Palm Beach County Sports Commission. "The National Battle of the Bands showcases the same energy, discipline, and competitive spirit we see across the sporting events we host, and it's a reminder of how much our world-class venues and facilities can deliver for events far beyond traditional athletics.

"Last year, we saw firsthand what this event means for our community. Thousands of visitors filled our hotels and restaurants and experienced incredible talent, tradition, and pride right here in The Palm Beaches," said Emanuel Perry, Executive Director of the Palm Beach County Tourist Development Council. "This is more than a halftime performance. It's a platform that celebrates culture, inspires young people, and drives real impact for our community, and we're ready to make this second installment even bigger than the first."

Additional details, including participating bands, weekend programming, ticket information, hotel packages, and special events, will be announced in the coming months.

Fans are encouraged to visit NationalBattleoftheBands.com and follow the National Battle of the Bands on social media for the latest announcements and updates.

About the National Battle of the Bands

The National Battle of the Bands' (NBOTB) mission is to enhance the visibility of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), their marching bands, and the important roles they play in educating aspiring musicians and developing future leaders in music, the arts, and education.

As one of the largest showcases of HBCU marching bands in the country, NBOTB serves as a platform to inspire the next generation of leaders. To date, the event has awarded over $2.4 million in scholarships to participating institutions and has engaged tens of thousands of fans annually through live performances, educational programming, and community impact initiatives.

SOURCE Discover The Palm Beaches