Save on Summer Getaways in The Palm Beaches

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WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, travelers can experience the best of paradise at exceptional value in The Palm Beaches. Featuring special hotel rates, standout culinary promotions, cultural experiences and sun-soaked adventures, The Palm Beaches' seasonal offers and exclusive perks make it the perfect time to explore America's First Resort Destination®. Whether seeking a coastal escape, family-friendly vacation or relaxing wellness retreat, there's never been a better time to plan a summer getaway.

HOTEL OFFERS *

AKA West Palm – West Palm Beach

Experience summer indulgence: Guests can enjoy a $75 food and beverage credit at a.market or poolside, along with early check-in and late checkout (based on availability) and a waived destination fee.

Residents offer: Florida and neighboring state residents can receive up to 15% off, plus early check-in and late checkout (based on availability).

Last minute savings : Enjoy 20% off last-minute stays through August.

Enjoy 20% off last-minute stays through August. Group Offer – Hot Days, Cool Stays : Groups booking 10 or more rooms for stays through Sept. 30, 2026, can receive VIP upgrades, welcome amenities, a daily food and beverage credit, discounted fees, discounted valet parking and complimentary room nights.

Aloft Delray Beach – Delray Beach

Best Available Rate Offer: Receive 20% off the best available rate on standard king or two-queen rooms, available for stays through Oct. 31, 2026.

Amrit Ocean Resort – Singer Island

Courtyard by Marriott West Palm Beach Airport – West Palm Beach

Maximize your rewards while planning your next event with Marriott! For group bookings of 10 or more until Sept. 30, 2026, receive 10,000 Marriott Bonvoy® bonus points upon contract signing and triple planner points awarded at the completion of the contract.

Crane's Beach House Boutique Hotel & Luxury Villas – Delray Beach

Stay Longer & Save: Guests can receive 10% off stays of three or more nights and 15% off stays of seven or more nights when booking by June 30, 2026, for travel through Oct. 7, 2026.

Backyard Paradise Rate: Florida residents can enjoy 10% off stays of two or more nights with proof of residency, offering added value for a relaxed Delray Beach getaway.

Embassy Suites by Hilton Boca Raton – Boca Raton

Boca's Best Vacation: Guests can receive 18% off the best available rate during June and July. The offer includes daily cooked-to-order breakfast, a nightly evening reception, complimentary WiFi, complimentary parking and late checkout, based on availability.

Hilton West Palm Beach – West Palm Beach

Advance Purchase + Kids Eat Free: Save up to 20% when you book in advance. Families enjoy added value with complimentary kids' dining at Meze and Galley.

Stay Another Day: Book two nights and receive the third night free, valid Thursday through Sunday.

Poolside Sessions: Every Saturday from 12-4 p.m., enjoy a lively pool party featuring a DJ, plus food and drink specials. Non-hotel guests may purchase a ResortPass for day access. Admission starts at $25.

ResortPass 2-Day Passes : Save 25% on ResortPass 2-Day Passes and enjoy access to resort amenities for two consecutive days.

Save 25% on ResortPass 2-Day Passes and enjoy access to resort amenities for two consecutive days. Educator Day Pass : Enjoy pool access, lounge chairs (first come, first served), towel service, 10% off poolside food and drinks at La Playa Poolside Bar & Grill, complimentary Wi-Fi and complimentary parking for $25 with a valid teacher ID. Available through Sept. 26.

Enjoy pool access, lounge chairs (first come, first served), towel service, 10% off poolside food and drinks at La Playa Poolside Bar & Grill, complimentary Wi-Fi and complimentary parking for $25 with a valid teacher ID. Available through Sept. 26. Family Pass: Enjoy pool access for four guests (two adults and two children) for $65 per day or $200 for the week. Includes personalized access cards and complimentary parking. Available Monday through Thursday, through Sept. 26.

Jupiter Beach Resort & Spa – Jupiter

Florida Resident Savings: Enjoy up to 25% off stays for Florida residents.

Opal Grand Oceanfront Resort & Spa – Delray Beach

Celebrate 250 Years with $250 in Dining Credit: Stay three nights or more and receive a $250 dining credit.

Sunshine State Savings: Florida residents enjoy up to 15% off rooms and suites.

Palm Beach Marriott Singer Island Beach Resort & Spa – Singer Island

Extended Weekend Summer Savings : Guests can save up to $300 with valet and resort fees included, plus a room upgrade and late checkout (based on availability) when booking a stay of three or more nights, including a Sunday. This offer is valid for stays through Sept. 30, 2026, and must be booked by June 30 using promo code "ZJL."

Guests can save up to $300 with valet and resort fees included, plus a room upgrade and late checkout (based on availability) when booking a stay of three or more nights, including a Sunday. This offer is valid for stays through Sept. 30, 2026, and must be booked by June 30 using promo code "ZJL." Parent's Night Out: Enjoy a night off with on-site babysitting for children ages 4 and older, available Thursday through Sunday from 6-10 p.m.

Palm House – Palm Beach

Summer Stays: Enjoy 20% off stays plus complimentary valet parking when booking by June 30 for travel through Sept. 30, 2026.

Florida and Georgia Resident Offer: Florida and Georgia residents can receive up to 20% off, along with daily breakfast and complimentary nightly valet parking, for bookings made through June 30 for stays through Sept. 30, 2026.

PGA National Resort – Palm Beach Gardens

Featured Stay Dates: Enjoy savings up to 30% on featured stay dates: June 7, 21-22, 29-30 and July 6-9, 12, 26-31.

Stay More, Save More: Book and stay through Sept. 30 for 20% off three nights, 25% off four nights and 30% off stays of five nights or more.

Resident Rate for FL, GA, AL: Residents are invited to drive, stay and unwind at PGA National Resort with up to 20% savings on luxury accommodations, complimentary in-room movies, waived pet fee, a $50 per day Resort Credit, complimentary valet and 2 p.m. late check-out.

America 250: Enjoy elegant accommodations, preferred rate tickets to PGA's Fourth of July celebration, a $50 resort credit, access to resort amenities and festive surprises for stays through Sept. 7, 2026.

Tideline Palm Beach Ocean Resort – Palm Beach

Stay a Little Longer: Stay three nights and receive the fourth night complimentary.

Stay Longer, Feel Better: Stay two nights and enjoy your third night half off.

Coastal Wellness Escape: Enjoy a two-night stay in an oceanfront room, access to all wellness amenities and a $100 spa credit.

Use ResortPass to enjoy 25% off the 2-Day Pass, which grants access to all resort amenities for two consecutive days.

The Belgrove Resort & Spa – West Palm Beach

Florida Staycation: Florida residents can save up to 20% off stays when booking the Florida Resident Rate now through Sept. 30, 2026. Use promo code "FML."

The Brazilian Court Hotel – Palm Beach

Cheers to 100 Years!: Celebrate a century of hospitality at The Brazilian Court Hotel with a limited-time package that includes a $100 daily food and beverage credit at Café Boulud, a welcome bottle of Champagne, nightly turndown service with a signature anniversary dessert, late checkout and a room upgrade based on availability. Valid through Oct. 31, 2026.

Stay More, Pay Less: Extend your stay with complimentary nights—book three nights and pay for two, four nights for the price of three, or seven nights for the price of five.

Florida Resident Offer: Florida residents can receive up to 20% off the best available rate, plus discounted valet parking at just $20 per night, excluding taxes.

All-Inclusive Breakfast Package: Escape the everyday with an overnight stay in a luxurious studio or spacious one-bedroom suite, complete with an All-American breakfast at Café Boulud or served in the lush tropical courtyard.

Celebration Package: Designed for honeymoons and special occasions, this package includes Champagne, chocolate-dipped strawberries, rose-petal turndown service and personalized concierge assistance. To reserve, please call (800) 552-0335.

The Boca Raton – Boca Raton

Centennial Celebration: Celebrate 100 years of The Boca Raton with a $100 nightly resort credit for dining, spa treatments, golf and racquet clinics, cabana reservations and more. Elevate your stay with a suite to enjoy a $200 nightly credit. Reserve and stay by Nov. 30, 2026.

Endless Summer: Turn a quick getaway into a full summer story. Stay longer and enjoy 25% savings on stays of four nights or more, half off a second room, complimentary valet parking and kids stay and eat free. Reserve and stay by Nov. 30, 2026.

25% Off the Best Bungalow Weekly Rate: Escape to a private two-bedroom bungalow with a full kitchen overlooking lush gardens. Stay for seven nights or longer and receive 25% off the best rate, self-parking and access to all the amenities at The Boca Raton. Reserve and stay by Nov. 30, 2026.

Linger Longer and Save 25%: Save 25% on stays of four nights or longer and receive daily access to Banyan Bunch kids club (for up to 2 kids aged 4-12). Reserve and stay July 24, 2026, through Oct. 31, 2026.

The Breakers Palm Beach – Palm Beach

Bed & Breakfast: Guests can enjoy daily breakfast, valet parking and no resort fee, along with access to the resort's beach, pools, golf, racquet sports and fitness classes. Available now through Sept. 30, 2026.

Sixth Night Free: Receive a complimentary sixth night when booking six consecutive nights for stays through Sept. 30, 2026.

The Ray Hotel – Delray Beach

Florida & Georgia Resident Rate: Residents can receive up to 20% off the best available rate for stays through Oct. 15, 2026.

The Singer Oceanfront Resort – Singer Island

Florida Dream Drive Package: This summer, The Singer Oceanfront Resort is partnering with three standout Florida resorts to create a multi-stop summer road trip from The Palm Beaches to the Florida Keys. Guests receive 20% off the best available rate, discounted self-parking, a reduced resort fee and a $50 daily food and beverage credit, along with a branded tote and curated map featuring local recommendations. Available through Oct. 2026.

White Elephant Palm Beach – Palm Beach

Suite Summer: Enjoy 30% off select suites, plus a daily $50 breakfast credit, along with exclusive access to The Cove Club and Higher Order. A two-night minimum stay is required. Available for stays June 1 through Sept. 30. Use code "SUITE."

Summer for Less: Enjoy 20% off standard rooms, including King, Accessible King, Double Queen, and King with Balcony. Available through Sept. 30., this offer is automatically applied when booking.

Wyndham Grand Jupiter at Harbourside Place – Jupiter

Florida Resident Rate: Save up to 20% on standard guest rooms.

Summer Escapes: Wyndham Rewards members save with exclusive discounted rates and receive 7,500 Bonus Wyndham Rewards Points per stay when booking between May 19 and July 31, 2026, for stays through Sept. 30, 2026.

TRANSPORTATION

Brightline – West Palm Beach

Endless Summer at Every Stop: Travelers can enjoy fares from as low as $39 to and from Orlando with a 14-day advance purchase. Fares start at $39 for SMART Saver, $59 for SMART, and $89 for PREMIUM. Book by Aug. 20, 2026, for travel through Sept. 3, 2026. Blackout dates apply.

Kids Ride for Up to 50% Off : Children ages 3-12 receive automatic savings of 25% off SMART fares when traveling with an adult. Families traveling between South Florida and Orlando can save 50% on SMART child fares when booking at least 10 days in advance. Children 2 and under ride free.

Children ages 3-12 receive automatic savings of 25% off SMART fares when traveling with an adult. Families traveling between South Florida and Orlando can save 50% on SMART child fares when booking at least 10 days in advance. Children 2 and under ride free. Group Savings: Groups of three or more can save up to 25% on SMART and SMART Saver fares for travel between South Florida and Orlando on select trains with a one-day advance purchase. Discounts are automatically applied at booking.

CULINARY EXPERIENCES

West Palm Beach Food Tour – West Palm Beach

Florida Discount: Experience five restaurants in a single afternoon on the #1 Food Tour in the United States, as voted by readers of USA Today. Florida residents can save $5 per person on tours running now through Sept. 30, 2026, with promo code "local." Discover the city's vibrant culinary scene through curated tastings, insider stories, colorful street art and memorable chef interactions.

Café Boulud Palm Beach – Palm Beach

Summer Happy Hour: Enjoy daily Happy Hour from 4-6 p.m., featuring half-off select bar bites and drinks, plus $12 wines by the glass.

Enjoy daily Happy Hour from 4-6 p.m., featuring half-off select bar bites and drinks, plus $12 wines by the glass. Courtyard Pizza Oven Specials: Available Thursdays and Saturdays from 11:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., these al fresco offerings highlight a rotating selection of artisanal pizzas crafted in the courtyard oven. Guests may also add 1 oz. of Osetra caviar to any pizza.

Available Thursdays and Saturdays from 11:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., these al fresco offerings highlight a rotating selection of artisanal pizzas crafted in the courtyard oven. Guests may also add 1 oz. of Osetra caviar to any pizza. Summer Lunch Prix Fixe: Indulge in a three-course lunch for $58, served daily from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., inspired by Chef Daniel Boulud's acclaimed La Tête d'Or New York City steakhouse.

Indulge in a three-course lunch for $58, served daily from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., inspired by Chef Daniel Boulud's acclaimed La Tête d'Or New York City steakhouse. Summer Dinner Prix Fixe: Experience a seasonal three-course dinner for $95, featuring refined selections inspired by La Tête d'Or like Hamachi crudo, summer melon soup, crab cake, and grilled prime hanger steak.

Ela Curry and Cocktails – Palm Beach Gardens

Summer Happy Hour: Newly recognized as a Michelin Recommended restaurant, Ela Curry & Cocktails brings bold flavor and exceptional value with its summer happy hour, offered daily from 3-6 p.m. For just $20, guests can select from three curries and three cocktails, creating thoughtful pairings that showcase the signature flavor combinations of James Beard-nominated Chef Pushkar Marathe.

Galley – West Palm Beach

Golden Sundays : Extend the weekend with Golden Hour pricing every Sunday from 4-10 p.m. at the bar.

: Extend the weekend with Golden Hour pricing every Sunday from 4-10 p.m. at the bar. Martini Monday : Sip $12 martinis all evening every Monday from 4-10 p.m. at the bar.

: Sip $12 martinis all evening every Monday from 4-10 p.m. at the bar. Tacos & Tequila Tuesday : Enjoy specialty tacos starting at $6, margaritas starting at $12 and shareable bites every Tuesday from 4-10 p.m. at the bar.

: Enjoy specialty tacos starting at $6, margaritas starting at $12 and shareable bites every Tuesday from 4-10 p.m. at the bar. Ladies Night : Gather for sparkling pours, rosé and martini specials every Wednesday from 4-10 p.m. at the bar.

: Gather for sparkling pours, rosé and martini specials every Wednesday from 4-10 p.m. at the bar. Burger & Barrel Thursdays : Pair weekly chef-featured burgers with curated bourbon and whiskey flights every Thursday from 4-10 p.m. at the bar.

: Pair weekly chef-featured burgers with curated bourbon and whiskey flights every Thursday from 4-10 p.m. at the bar. $59 Prix Fixe : Enjoy Galley's three-course menu for $59, ideal for a performance evening. Guests presenting a same-day show ticket also receive complimentary valet parking.

: Enjoy Galley's three-course menu for $59, ideal for a performance evening. Guests presenting a same-day show ticket also receive complimentary valet parking. Galley After Dark: Enjoy $10 bar bites available daily from 9-11 p.m.

Henry's Palm Beach and Echo – Palm Beach

Lynora's – All Locations

50th Anniversary Specials: Celebrating its 50th anniversary this summer, Lynora's is marking the season with special promotions, family-style offerings and weekly favorites: 50th Anniversary E-Gift Card Promotion : Receive 20% off e-gift card purchases using promo code "GCSUMMER50." Family Takeout Special : Take home rigatoni and meatballs, salad and fresh bread for eight guests for just $50. 1976 Throwback Special : Dine in Monday through Thursday from 3 p.m. to close and enjoy a featured menu item for just $15. June's featured dish is Chicken Lynora, while July spotlights lasagna. Follow @lynorasrestaurant to see what throwback favorites are featured throughout the rest of the summer. Meatball Monday : Enjoy $3 meatballs, $8 martinis and $12 Margherita pizzas. Wine Wednesday : Receive 50% off bottles under $100 and 25% off bottles over $100. Daily Happy Hour : Available until 6 p.m. throughout the restaurant and until 7 p.m. at the bar. Weekday Lunch Specials : Choose from select lunch offerings for $15.95, including a side and soft drink. Weekend Bottomless Brunch : Offered Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary this summer, Lynora's is marking the season with special promotions, family-style offerings and weekly favorites:

Meat Market Palm Beach – Palm Beach

Extended Daily Happy Hour: Special pricing on select cocktails, wine and bar bites, including sushi, oysters, sliders and other signature dishes from 4-8 p.m.

Special pricing on select cocktails, wine and bar bites, including sushi, oysters, sliders and other signature dishes from 4-8 p.m. Specialty Steak Sundays: A rotating selection of premium steaks offered at half price during Sunday dinner service.

A rotating selection of premium steaks offered at half price during Sunday dinner service. Wine Wednesdays: 50% off select bottles of wine and Champagne every Wednesday evening.

Moody Tongue Sushi at Sushi Bar at La Playa at Hilton West Palm Beach – West Palm Beach

Sushi Bar at La Playa Pool Deck: Every Friday and Saturday through mid-June, Sushi Bar at La Playa brings MICHELIN recommended Moody Tongue Sushi's handcrafted maki rolls and fresh handrolls to the Pool Deck. Guests can sip beers from MICHELIN starred Moody Tongue Brewery alongside tropical cocktails from La Playa, while live DJs every Saturday turn the weekends into the ultimate tropical poolside escape. Hotel guests receive complimentary access, while visitors can reserve poolside access through ResortPass.

Pink Steak – West Palm Beach

Happy Hour: Available weekdays from 4-6 p.m., featuring half-priced sushi, $2 oysters and discounted drinks. Guests can also enjoy a "never-ending" happy hour every Monday.

Available weekdays from 4-6 p.m., featuring half-priced sushi, $2 oysters and discounted drinks. Guests can also enjoy a "never-ending" happy hour every Monday. BOGO Night: Offered Sundays from 4:30-7 p.m., guests who purchase an entrée can receive a second entrée of equal or lesser value complimentary.

Offered Sundays from 4:30-7 p.m., guests who purchase an entrée can receive a second entrée of equal or lesser value complimentary. Juicy Tuesday : Receive 50% off bottles of wine priced under $1,000, perfect for enjoying a curated selection of reds, whites and more.

: Receive 50% off bottles of wine priced under $1,000, perfect for enjoying a curated selection of reds, whites and more. Pink Sunset Menu: Served weekdays from 4:30-6 p.m., this three-course experience is available for $59 per person, plus tax and gratuity.

The Jupiter Grill – Jupiter

Summer Three-Course Menu : Available for $45 per person (plus tax and gratuity), featuring a choice of appetizer, entrée and dessert.

: Available for $45 per person (plus tax and gratuity), featuring a choice of appetizer, entrée and dessert. Monday Shellfish Night : Enjoy $1 and $2 oysters, $2 clams, $3 shrimp, half-priced La Marca Brut and Rosé splits and $10 house martinis.

: Enjoy $1 and $2 oysters, $2 clams, $3 shrimp, half-priced La Marca Brut and Rosé splits and $10 house martinis. Tuesday Lobster Special : A steamed 1.25-pound lobster with choice of side is available for $38.

: A steamed 1.25-pound lobster with choice of side is available for $38. Wine Wednesday : Receive half off select bottles of wine.

: Receive half off select bottles of wine. Sunday Dinner & Entertainment : Themed dinner specials begin at 4 p.m., accompanied by live Sinatra music from 6-8 p.m.

: Themed dinner specials begin at 4 p.m., accompanied by live Sinatra music from 6-8 p.m. Daily Happy Hour: Enjoy half-priced food and drink specials each afternoon from 3-6 p.m.

ATTRACTIONS

The Palm Beaches offers a variety of unique and free attractions and things to do, year-round.

*Offers, rates and availability are subject to change and are determined by individual businesses. Visit each business's website for the most current details and any additional promotions.

Discover The Palm Beaches is the tourism marketing organization for the collection of 39 cities and towns known as The Palm Beaches in Southeast Florida, stretching from Boca Raton to Jupiter. Tasked with growing visitation and the local tourism economy, the organization works year-round to bring travelers to Palm Beach County. The Palm Beaches have a rich history as America's First Resort Destination®, where genuine hospitality is a way of life among a vibrant and welcoming blend of people, cultures, and coastal towns. Tourism is among the county's major industries, generating an annual economic impact of $11.6 billion and supporting nearly 95,000 local jobs. For more information about The Palm Beaches, visit www.ThePalmBeaches.com or follow on social media on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, YouTube, X, Threads, Pinterest and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT:

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561-233-3030

SOURCE Discover The Palm Beaches