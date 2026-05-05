What's New in The Palm Beaches in 2026

Luxury Hotels, Restaurants, and Must-See Attractions

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WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Palm Beaches are having a major moment, building on record-breaking visitation of more than 10.7 million visitors in 2025. The destination is debuting a lineup of new hotels, chef-driven restaurants, cultural offerings, and emerging neighborhoods that invite travelers to experience the destination in new ways. Together, these additions reinforce The Palm Beaches' legacy as America's First Resort Destination®, giving visitors more reasons than ever to stay longer, explore deeper, and return often.

DISTINGUISHED DESTINATION

The Palm Beaches has received designation as the Sea Turtle Capital of Florida™, highlighting the destination's leadership in sea turtle nesting, conservation, and responsible coastal tourism. From March through October each year, its 47 miles of shoreline become one of the most significant sea turtle nesting habitats in the world, supporting an estimated 2 million hatchlings annually. This natural phenomenon is deeply woven into the coastal experience, offering visitors a rare opportunity to witness one of nature's most remarkable seasonal migrations alongside a world-class beach destination.

NEW & NOTEWORTHY STAYS

The Palm Beaches continue to attract strong hospitality investment, with a surge of new and refreshed accommodations infusing fresh energy and style to the destination's stay experience.

The Vineta Hotel – Palm Beach

Now open following a nearly three-year transformation, The Vineta Hotel marks Oetker Collection's first U.S. Masterpiece property. Originally opened in 1926, the historic landmark now features 41 redesigned guestrooms and suites, along with Coco's, a Mediterranean-inspired restaurant, a new bar, poolside dining and a courtyard setting that channels Palm Beach elegance.

Gulfstream Hotel – Lake Worth Beach

The historic Gulfstream Hotel is expected to reopen this summer with coastal dining, intimate meeting space, a rooftop terrace, a pool and fitness center, and other upscale amenities.

The Nora Hotel – West Palm Beach

Coming in 2026, The Nora Hotel will bring 201 boutique-style guest rooms to the growing Nora District. The hotel's signature restaurant will be Pastis, the Parisian-style brasserie from STARR Restaurants, spanning more than 13,300 square feet of indoor and outdoor dining space.

The Seagate Hotel, Golf & Beach Club – Delray Beach

The Seagate completed a $55 million transformation last November, debuting as Delray Beach's first property in Marriott Bonvoy's Autograph Collection. Updates include refreshed accommodations, a reimagined golf course, new oceanfront dining and lounge spaces, an updated pool deck and a redesigned spa.

Palm Beach Marriott Singer Island Beach Resort & Spa – Singer Island

Following a multimillion-dollar renovation, all 184 oceanfront suites have been redesigned with a modern coastal aesthetic. The resort also introduced updates to the lobby, pool areas, fitness center, event spaces and its reimagined oceanfront restaurant and bar, ONA Coastal Cuisine.

West Palm Beach Marriott – West Palm Beach

A sophisticated refresh of the West Palm Beach Marriott's meeting spaces is complete, blending vibrant local art with a serene, modern coastal ambiance across more than 17,000 square feet of flexible indoor space and a newly updated 2,200-square-foot covered pavilion.

The Singer Oceanfront Resort, Curio Collection by Hilton – Singer Island

Through its partnership with Loggerhead Marinelife Center, The Singer Oceanfront Resort offers a purpose-driven oceanfront stay connecting guests to sea turtle conservation. Highlights include hands-on sustainability efforts and weekly experiences such as Marine Science Eco Experiences with a local marine biologist and Telescope Nights under the stars.

PGA National Resort – Palm Beach Gardens

The Spa at PGA has expanded its wellness offerings with new, performance-driven recovery technologies tailored to active travelers. Enhancements include advanced treatments such as whole-body cryotherapy, LED recovery massage, Oxylight infusion facials and mineral body therapies.

White Elephant – Palm Beach

Guests of White Elephant's 19 suites enjoy complimentary access to Higher Order, a new day-to-night social wellness club in West Palm Beach. The experience includes movement and mindfulness classes, sauna and cold plunge therapies, and evening offerings at the Alchemy Bar featuring zero-proof cocktails and live DJ sets.

EMERGING DISTRICTS TO KNOW

Beyond the beach, neighborhood-scale development continues to shape how visitors experience The Palm Beaches, with walkable districts, adaptive reuse projects, and creative retail and dining clusters driving interest.

Flamingo Park – West Palm Beach

Located south of downtown West Palm Beach and east of El Cid, Flamingo Park is evolving as a creative, residential‑meets‑retail neighborhood. Known for its mix of historic homes, galleries, and independent businesses along Dixie Highway, the area continues to gain momentum with new openings, such as Emelina, HIVE Bakery & Café, and more.

Nora District – West Palm Beach

Short for "North of Railway Avenue," the Nora District is emerging as a highly walkable, design-forward hub blending residential development with chef‑driven restaurants, wellness studios, and retail. Recent openings include Loco Taqueria & Oyster Bar, Juliana's Pizza, Sunday Motor Co., Van Leeuwen Ice Cream, [solidcore], Celis Juice Bar, ZenHippo, and more, with The Nora Hotel and additional projects slated for later this year.

SoSo Design District – West Palm Beach

South of Southern Blvd, the "SoSo" Design District is gaining traction as a hub for design, dining and lifestyle businesses. The area now features nearly 50 locally-owned concepts along the South Dixie Highway and Georgia Avenue corridors.

Sundy Village – Delray Beach

This highly anticipated seven‑acre mixed‑use campus in downtown Delray Beach is being developed, blending restored historic homes with new construction. Recent openings include Van Leeuwen Ice Cream and Barcelona Wine Bar, with additional tenants including Double Knot, The Drinking Pig BBQ, maman, and Delray Beach Craft Brewing, on the horizon.

Caroline Station – West Palm Beach

Located south of downtown West Palm Beach, Caroline Station is a growing walkable micro‑district known for its adaptive reuse spaces, independent businesses, and community‑oriented vibe, reflecting the city's continued shift toward locally-focused development.

A DESTINATION FOR DINING

The culinary scene continues to define The Palm Beaches' evolution, spanning elevated coastal dining to globally inspired neighborhood concepts. The 2026 lineup reflects a clear shift toward chef-driven, experience-led culinary destinations that stand on their own as reasons to visit.

Arthur & Sons – Jupiter

Celebrity chef Joe Isidori brings his celebrated New York Italian‑American concept to Jupiter with Arthur & Sons. The menu highlights classic favorites like chicken parm and baked ziti, served in generous, family‑style portions that have earned devoted followings.

AYRE by Karma at Amrit Ocean Resort – Singer Island

AYRE by Karma brings elevated Indian cuisine to a stunning oceanfront rooftop at Amrit Ocean Resort, building on the Bib Gourmand acclaim of its Washington, DC Karma Modern Indian and bringing together Ayurvedic inspiration, modern Indian Artistry, and a health-forward culinary philosophy.

Beach Club at The Breakers – Palm Beach

The Breakers' newest oceanfront restaurant, Beach Club, debuted in December following a $15 million renovation within the resort's private Ocean Club. Inspired by Italy's coastal regions, the indoor‑outdoor space offers all‑day dining centered on handmade pastas, pristine seafood, and seasonal fare, complemented by craft cocktails and a Master Sommelier–selected wine list, exclusive for hotel guests and club members.

Coco's at The Vineta – Palm Beach

Coco's anchors the reimagined Vineta Hotel with a Mediterranean-inspired restaurant offering refined cuisine in an inviting indoor-outdoor setting. Overseen by Executive Chef Brian Rodriguez alongside Sebastian Broda of Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, the menu features signature dishes from the South of France, including the classic Steak Diane and Eden Roc Sea Bass. Daytime offerings include homemade pizzas, a lobster croque madame, and a wide selection of salads.

Del Mar – West Palm Beach

Opening its second Florida location in the Nora District, Del Mar showcases made-from-scratch cuisine with seafood, seasonal produce, and "from the hearth" dishes inspired by the Mediterranean coasts.

Eataly – West Palm Beach

Eataly brings its renowned Italian marketplace experience to CityPlace with a sprawling 30,000-square-foot destination that blends restaurants, cafés, and artisanal retail. Guests can explore authentic Italian cuisine, from fresh pasta and wood-fired pizza to house-made gelato, alongside expertly sourced wines and specialty ingredients, all within a lively, market-style setting.

Emelina – West Palm Beach

Emelina is a 16-seat, chef-driven tasting concept reimagining Cuban cuisine through a refined, modern lens. The restaurant is the latest from APM Restaurant Group, in partnership with Chefs Osmel González and Camila Salazar of Miami's acclaimed EntreNos.

KYMA – West Palm Beach

Expanding from New York to West Palm Beach, KYMA brings coastal-modern Greek cuisine to a multi-floor restaurant, including Kelari, inspired by classic Greek wine cellars; Avli, a lively bar with an open-air courtyard; and Terazza, a 6,000-square-foot rooftop with 360-degree views that transitions from sunlit afternoons to DJ-driven evenings.

Loco Taqueria & Oyster Bar – West Palm Beach

Debuting in the Nora District after success in Boston, Loco Taqueria & Oyster Bar brings creative tacos, fresh oysters, and tequila-forward cocktails to South Florida. The high-energy concept features indoor-outdoor dining, a raw bar, live music, and West Palm Beach–exclusive menu items inspired by coastal flavors.

MINŌ – Boca Raton

With only 30 seats—10 at the omakase counter—MINŌ offers Boca Raton's most personal Japanese dining experience. Executive Chef JM Canlas (formerly of MILA Omakase Miami) guides guests through a refined omakase, while an intimate lounge sets the stage for sake, small plates, and connection.

Moxies – West Palm Beach

New to CityPlace, Moxies is an upscale-casual restaurant with a wraparound patio and a globally inspired comfort food menu serving lunch, dinner, happy hour, late-night bites, and weekend brunch.

Mystic Table – West Palm Beach

Mystic Table brings a hybrid dining and nightlife concept to West Palm Beach, combining an upscale Italian steakhouse with a lounge-driven atmosphere. The menu features steaks, Italian fare, and cocktails, alongside a five-course chef's table experience, weekend brunch, and DJ programming that carries the energy from dinner into late night.

Oceanwalk by Benny's on the Beach – Lake Worth Beach

A reimagined sister restaurant to the iconic Benny's on the Beach, Oceanwalk brings elevated coastal dining to Lake Worth Beach. The restaurant features a seafood-driven menu, an open-air, climate-controlled oceanfront setting, and a modern design approach.

SaltBird Kitchen & Bar – Jupiter

SaltBird Kitchen & Bar brings coastal Southern cooking to a warm, community-driven setting, with dishes like fried chicken and shrimp and grits alongside creative takes on Southern classics. The concept pairs a curated cocktail program with live music, including weekly jazz, and a relaxed indoor-outdoor bar and patio experience.

Seahawk Prime – Lake Park

Located in the prestigious Nautilus 220, Chef David Burke's fine dining concept showcases his signature Himalayan salt-aged steaks alongside seafood, sushi, and whimsical desserts. Seahawk Prime features contemporary interiors paired with sweeping Intracoastal and marina views, along with dock-and-dine access for a seamless waterfront arrival experience.

Selini – Delray Beach

Selini brings a Greek coastal Mediterranean experience to Delray Beach, inspired by the laid-back spirit and hospitality of the islands. The space features stone walls, arches, and authentic artifacts, creating a transportive setting just steps from Atlantic Avenue.

The Birdie Dockside Bar & Grill – Lake Park

New to Nautilus 220, Chef David Burke's golf-inspired restaurant features waterfront views, indoor-outdoor dining, and a playful menu of elevated bar fare alongside three professional golf simulators and lively entertainment.

The Polo Room – Palm Beach

Co‑owned by polo icon Nacho Figueras, The Polo Room brings continental cuisine with Argentinian influences to the island; expect raw‑bar highlights, house‑made empanadas, lobster frites, and a polished dinner‑only service.

Tropical Smokehouse – Delray Beach

Expanding from its West Palm Beach roots, Tropical Smokehouse debuts on West Atlantic Avenue with its signature Florida-style barbecue, blending bold smoked flavors with Caribbean influences in a laid-back setting.

Tutto Mare – Palm Beach

Debuting at Royal Poinciana Plaza, Tutto Mare is Palm Beach's only waterfront restaurant, offering a chic intracoastal setting overlooking Lake Worth Lagoon and Palm Harbor Marina. From the Tutto il Giorno group, the 200-seat destination serves a coastal Mediterranean-Italian menu for lunch and dinner, with an expansive terrace and elegant indoor spaces including private dining and wine rooms.

West Palm Cowboy Club – West Palm Beach

This first-of-its-kind dining and entertainment concept brings together the soul of Nashville, the flavor of the South, and the spirit of the Florida Cowboy. New in March, the two-story Cowboy Club combines a vibrant atmosphere, exceptional BBQ, handcrafted drinks, and live music in collaboration with Thomas Wesley (a Grammy Award–winning producer and South Florida native, known globally as Diplo) as musical director.

ATTRACTION AND VENUE UPDATES

The Palm Beaches' cultural calendar continues to expand with restored landmarks, new performance venues and major museum plans that deepen the destination's year-round appeal.

Canyon District Park – Boynton Beach (Now Open)

Palm Beach County Parks and Recreation Department unveiled the final expansion of Canyon District Park in April. New amenities include baseball and softball fields, a destination accessible playground, sand volleyball courts, batting cages, shaded pavilions, concessions, public restrooms, and a sports-themed public art installation. Designed to serve residents of all ages and abilities, the expanded park reinforces the county's commitment to active living, inclusivity, and community connection.

Glazer Hall – Palm Beach (Now Open)

Glazer Hall reopened in February at Royal Poinciana Plaza, reviving the historic Royal Poinciana Playhouse site. Originally opened in 1958 and closed in 2004, the venue returns as a 400-seat waterfront performing arts center and nonprofit cultural hub offering year-round programming in music, dance, film, and live events.

Ocean Reef Park – Riviera Beach (Now Open)

The Parks Foundation of Palm Beach County launched the Beach Access Mat Project at Ocean Reef Park. The initiative installed five new ADA-accessible beach mats across county parks, including DuBois, Ocean Cay, Phil Foster and South Inlet, creating safer, easier access for visitors of all abilities, with additional locations planned later this year.

Palm Beach Zoo & Conservation Society – West Palm Beach (Now Open)

Palm Beach Zoo welcomes guests back to its newly expanded koala habitat, offering improved viewing opportunities while reinforcing the Zoo's commitment to conservation and education. Adding to the excitement, the Zoo is thrilled to announce the birth of a joey to the resident koala couple, a heartwarming milestone for one of the world's most beloved yet threatened species.

Sunset Lounge – West Palm Beach (Now Open)

The Sunset Lounge reopened in December following a major restoration, reviving one of South Florida's most historic music venues that hosted legends such as Count Basie, Ella Fitzgerald, and Louis Armstrong. The reimagined space includes a two-story expansion, transforming the venue into a 20,000-square-foot cultural hub featuring a restaurant, bar, rooftop lounge, and state-of-the-art event amenities.

CAN'T-MISS EVENTS & EXHIBITIONS

From immersive cultural festivals to marquee performances and can't-miss seasonal gatherings, The Palm Beaches' calendar is packed with reasons to plan ahead, spanning arts festivals, live music, wellness events, and sporting moments throughout the year.

MOSAIC 2026 (Month of Shows, Art, Ideas & Culture) – May 1-31, 2026

Presented by the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County, MOSAIC is a monthlong celebration of arts, culture, and community across The Palm Beaches. Now in its ninth year, residents and visitors can access 32 exclusive offers from 36 cultural organizations. Palm Beach County Open Studios (May 2-3), provides a rare opportunity to step inside local artists' studios.

Alan Jackson's 5 O'Clock Somewhere Fest at The Palm Beaches Waterfront Commons – June 12–13, 2026

Country music icon Alan Jackson's inaugural two-day 5 O'Clock Somewhere Fest will debut in downtown West Palm Beach featuring performances by Ella Langley, Old Dominion, Clint Black, and Jimmy Buffett's Coral Reefer Band, among others.

Florida's Wild Backyard at Gumbo Limbo Nature Center – Now Open

Gumbo Limbo Nature Center will unveil Florida's Wild Backyard, a new permanent exhibit, showcasing Florida's unique ecosystems through interactive displays and native wildlife encounters.

The Kravis On Broadway at Kravis Center for the Performing Arts – 2026-2027 Season

The Kravis On Broadway season begins Oct. 2026, featuring Dirty Dancing, Monty Python's Spamalot, The Great Gatsby, Hell's Kitchen, and more, alongside special engagements like The Bodyguard, SIX, and Jersey Boys.

New Exhibits at Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens – May 9-Aug. 30, 2026

Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens presents two compelling exhibitions this summer. Yōkai: Scenes of the Supernatural in Japanese Woodblock Prints is a spellbinding exhibition featuring 90 rare works spanning more than 250 years, exploring Japan's supernatural beings that have inhabited folklore, art, and imagination for centuries. Courage & Compassion: Our Shared Story of the Japanese American World War II Experience chronicles the stories of Japanese Americans during and immediately after World War II, highlighting their bravery, integrity, and the extraordinary support found within communities across the country during this pivotal period.

Cursed Images: Pictures Out of Context at the Norton Museum of Art – May 9-Nov. 1, 2026

Cursed Images: Pictures Out of Context showcases 20th-century vernacular photographs from the Peter J. Cohen Collection, one of the largest privately held archives of anonymous photographs in the United States. The exhibition showcases anonymous snapshots that invite curiosity, discomfort, and reflection on how photographs lose context and take on new meaning.

Sean Kenney's Brick Planet at Cox Science Center and Aquarium – May 17-Sept. 27, 2026

The Cox Science Center and Aquarium presents Sean Kenney's Brick Planet, a LEGO®‑brick exhibition that takes visitors on a journey through immersive galleries inspired by ecosystems around the world, featuring large‑scale sculptures, interactive building stations, and engaging scientific insights that blend art, science, and environmental appreciation.

The Pink Retreat – June 11-14, 2026

The Pink Retreat is a four‑day gathering designed for women of all ages who share a love of color, fashion, and connection. The gathering features curated shopping experiences, dining, tours, workshops, and on‑the‑water activities. The retreat has grown into a nationally recognized girls' getaway.

Palm Beach Shakespeare Festival at Seabreeze Amphitheater – July 9-19, 2026

One of the county's longest‑running cultural traditions, the Palm Beach Shakespeare Festival returns with its annual Shakespeare by the Sea production, staged outdoors at the Seabreeze Amphitheater in Jupiter. The 2026 summer run features Falstaff: Shakespeare's Greatest Invention, presented over multiple evenings at low or no cost to the public.

6th Annual World Pickleball Convention & Conference – Oct. 16-18, 2026

Now in its sixth year, the World Pickleball Convention & Conference, formerly known as the National Pickleball Expo, returns to the Palm Beach County Convention Center, attracting 8,000+ athletes, industry leaders, brands, and fans for three days of education, innovation, competition, and community connection.

Eudēmonia Summit – Nov. 5-8, 2026

Returning for its third year, Eudēmonia brings together leaders in health, wellness, longevity, and human performance. The summit delivers transformative experiences focused on living a life well lived with headliners like Mark Hyman, MD and Jessica Shepherd, MD, Stacy Sims, MD, Nick Norwitz, MD, Ben Greenfield, Stuart McMillan, Tracy Anderson, Sage Robbins, Nsima Inyang, and Tommy Wood, MD, among many others.

RETAIL & STYLE ARRIVALS

Retail across The Palm Beaches continues to expand with new design-driven boutiques, resort-ready fashion, and brands that reflect Palm Beach's polished style sensibility.

Coniglio – Palm Beach

Relocated to the former Tropical Fruit Shop, Coniglio brings its vibrant, island-inspired boutique to Palm Beach with gender-inclusive, free-size pieces designed for effortless resort dressing.

Johanna Ortiz and Casa by Brazilian Court – Palm Beach

Colombian luxury designer Johanna Ortiz has taken over Casa by Brazilian Court, debuting her signature ready-to-wear, resort, accessories, and home collections in her exclusive Palm Beach retail presence.

Rosie Assoulin – Palm Beach

Rosie Assoulin opened a Palm Beach flagship at The Royal Poinciana Plaza, showcasing her vibrant ready-to-wear and fine jewelry collections.

Sea You Boutique – Lake Worth Beach

Sea You Boutique is a coastal gift shop offering curated jewelry, home goods, and art, now featuring South Florida's first Mini Print Vending Machine with $1 collectible prints by local artists.

The Colony Edit – Palm Beach

The Colony Edit expands the hotel's signature aesthetic beyond its doors with a curated collection of exclusive products and limited‑edition brand collaborations. From swimwear and resort styles by Agua by Agua Bendita inspired by the hotel's de Gournay wallpaper, to custom candles and bath amenities created with LAFCO and elegant sleepwear by Petite Plume, each piece captures The Colony's playful, polished Palm Beach spirit.

GETTING HERE JUST GOT EASIER

Access to The Palm Beaches continues to improve, including major upgrades at Palm Beach International Airport and expanded private aviation facilities.

Palm Beach International Airport – West Palm Beach

Palm Beach International Airport is undergoing a $141 million Concourse B expansion with new gates, dining and enhanced passenger amenities, including a sensory room. The airport is also building a new Terminal Connector to streamline post-security travel between concourses, while more than 20 new restaurants and markets are planned over the next two years.

Signature Aviation PBI North – West Palm Beach

Signature Aviation unveiled Signature PBI North, a new 15,700-square-foot private terminal at Palm Beach International Airport, expanding its presence at one of South Florida's key aviation hubs. The new terminal features a range of premium amenities, including multiple guest lounge areas, a dedicated family lounge, conference facilities, a café, and a state-of-the-art crew lounge with showers and an amenities bar.

About Discover The Palm Beaches



Discover The Palm Beaches is the tourism marketing organization for the collection of 39 cities and towns known as The Palm Beaches in Southeast Florida, stretching from Boca Raton to Jupiter. Tasked with growing visitation and the local tourism economy, the organization works year-round to bring travelers to Palm Beach County. The Palm Beaches have a rich history as America's First Resort Destination®, where genuine hospitality is a way of life among a vibrant and welcoming blend of people, cultures, and coastal towns. Tourism is among the county's major industries, generating an annual economic impact of approximately $11.6 billion and supporting nearly 95,000 local jobs. For more information about The Palm Beaches, visit www.ThePalmBeaches.com or follow on social media on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, YouTube, X, Threads, Pinterest and LinkedIn.

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