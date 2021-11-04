Pepsi Stronger Together Announces Multi-Year Partnership with WNBPA by Teaming Up with LA Sparks Nneka Ogwumike to Give Back to Local Communities

To tip off the partnership, Pepsi Stronger Together is pledging $50,000 to Girls on the Run LA to amplify its local community impact programs. Girls on the Run is dedicated to helping girls build self-confidence and boldly pursue their dreams to become community leaders - like Nneka. From physical activity and character development to brainstorming programs that impact the community, the organization's range of programming results in life-changing positive effects for its participants.

As part of the donation, Pepsi Stronger Together will fund multiple participant-led community impact programs designed to make a difference for a locally relevant cause, decided upon by an advisory panel including Nneka, Terri Carmichael Jackson (Executive Director, WNBPA) and Derek Lewis (President, South Division, PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA)). In addition, Pepsi Stronger Together is also supporting Girls on the Run LA's upcoming 5k races, providing hydration and equipment packs for the more than 340 girls taking part.

"As a child, role models I could identify with and relate to inspired me to believe in my potential for success in whatever I set my sights on. That's why organizations like Girls on the Run are so valuable to communities and why I'm delighted to be launching the WNBPA's partnership with Pepsi Stronger Together. Our work together is driven by our shared mission to profoundly impact public health and wellness and inspire greatness as trailblazers for the next generation of strong, confident and phenomenal women across the program," said Nneka Ogwumike.

Following the kickoff in Los Angeles with Girls on the Run LA, Pepsi Stronger Together will work with the WNBPA to identify needs in the other 11 WNBA cities across the country to continue to give back and invest in these communities where it counts.

"We are honored to partner with the WNBPA and expand upon our commitment to uplift communities across the country," said Derek Lewis, President, South Division, PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA). "This investment starts with empowering and creating opportunities for young women in the Los Angeles area, and we look forward to partnering with even more of the WNPBA's exceptional and inspiring league of athletes on future tailored local initiatives throughout the 2022 season."

The WNBPA, founded in 1998 as the first union for professional women athletes, has historically fostered opportunities to amplify the voices and leadership of its members, who have led the way in professional sport in the constant fight for equality and justice. This partnership represents a powerful extension of the WNBPA's work around public health, specifically women's health and wellness.

"We are very proud to mark the union's 23rd anniversary with Pepsi Stronger Together. When you #BetOnWomen you are supporting, investing and empowering girls and women which means families and communities are that much stronger – together," said Terri Carmichael Jackson, WNBPA Executive Director.

"This is an incredible gift to Girls on the Run LA, and we are so thankful for the opportunity to continue to support our deserving girls," said Molly Snow, Girls on the Run LA's Executive Director. "We are excited to put this generous donation to work for our participants and the important volunteers and coaches who keep the program going all year long, especially after a challenging year."

"With WNBA teams across the West, PBNA's West Division is proud to support the WNBA Players Association and share their vision for supporting causes such as Girls on the Run LA in our local communities," said Claudia Calderon, vice president of marketing for PepsiCo Beverages North America's West Division. "We know that when we join forces with our likeminded partners that the positive impact we can make collectively is multiplied, making us truly stronger together."

Pepsi Stronger Together worked closely with the OneTeam Partners, the sponsorship and licensing partner of the WNBPA, to activate the partnership. OneTeam is building a profile of meaningful partnerships for the players, which create community-based programmatic elements, furthers their social advocacy, and recognizes and celebrates their diversity and commitment to public health.

About the WNBPA

The Women's National Basketball Players Association is the union for current women's professional basketball players in the WNBA. The WNBPA is the first labor union for professional women athletes. It was created in 1998 to protect the rights of players and assist them in achieving their full potential on and off the court. The WNBPA handles the negotiation of collective bargaining agreements, filing grievances on their behalf, and counseling players on benefits and post-WNBA career opportunities. The WNBPA also serves as a resource for current players, while they are competing internationally during the offseason. The WNBPA encourages players to participate in union activities – including executive leadership roles, team representative positions, and global community outreach initiatives.

About Pepsi Stronger Together

Pepsi Stronger Together is a national initiative to empower and engage communities around the country by providing tailored programming and resources that bring people together. It was conceived with the idea that now, more than ever, we must foster a sense of connection and belonging, starting by investing locally. Launched in May of 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic - engaging its network of partners in the South to shine a spotlight on essential front-line workers in a variety of industries - Pepsi Stronger Together was expanded in October of 2020 by partnering with NBA teams and charitable organizations to foster, among other things, community and police relations.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. Under this vision, Pepsi Stronger Together is continually evolving the program to respond to the cultural moment and meet the needs of communities across the United States. Stay up to date at pepsistrongertogether.com, where visitors can engage in conversation and learn about the latest community initiatives and how to give back. Follow the conversation on social media at @pepsistrongertogether.

About Girls on the Run of Los Angeles County

Girls on the Run of Los Angeles County (GOTRLA) inspires girls to be joyful, healthy and confident. Girls on the Run is a positive youth development program for girls in 3rd - 8th grades that helps girls navigate societal pressures. GOTR combines physically training for a 5K run with values-based lessons that teach competence, compassion and self-worth. The program nurtures social, emotional and physical well-being, building resilience and strength, preparing girls to make positive contributions in their communities. GOTRLA is one of 185 independent councils of Girls on the Run International. Founded locally in 2004, Los Angeles has served over 14,000 girls.

About OneTeam Partners

Formed in November 2019, OneTeam Partners is a joint venture between the National Football League Players Association (NFLPA), Major League Baseball Players Association (MLBPA) and RedBird Capital Partners. OneTeam helps athletes maximize the value of their name, image and likeness rights by transforming the way in which athletes interact with businesses across four verticals: licensing, marketing, content and investing. OneTeam represents a range of commercial business interests on behalf of the NFLPA, MLBPA, Major League Soccer PA, U.S. Women's National Team PA, WNBPA, and U.S. Rugby PA.

