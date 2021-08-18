Pepsi Stronger Together Brings Physical Education Program Back To Louisville Elementary School After 15-Year Hiatus

"This is an investment in the future of the students' mental and physical health as part of Pepsi Stronger Together's continued work to keep local students happy, healthy, and excited for school," said Derek Lewis, President, PepsiCo Beverages North America (South Division). "For many students this is likely the first time they are able to participate in a program like this, making it about so much more than just a donation."

Starting on August 18, for the first time since 2005, all 325+ students will be able to participate in a holistic array of physical education programming, from team-building games and sports to valuable life lessons in healthy eating habits, exercise, mindfulness, leadership skills, sleep, and more. A school-wide social emotional program, The Leader in Me, will also be incorporated, teaching seven important habits from being proactive to understanding others as the premise of becoming leaders.

Pepsi Stronger Together worked closely with the University of Louisville – whose Signature Partnership Initiative is focused on supporting Louisville's West End education community through teacher and student support – to identify Atkinson Elementary School as the recipient of the donation.

"With a global pandemic afoot, it is more important now than ever before to ensure the youth in our communities are at their strongest - both mentally and physically," said Dr. Geneva A. Stark, Director of the Nystrand Center of Excellence in Education at the University of Louisville. "A sincere thank-you to Pepsi Stronger Together for providing the opportunity for these Louisville students – and their families – to develop healthy habits both inside and outside of the classroom."

"We are thrilled to bring PE back to our students and grateful to Pepsi Stronger Together for giving us the opportunity to help change the health trajectory for our students," said Atkinson Elementary Principal Michael Losey. "No matter what PE looks like this year, we will be able to prioritize it to help positively impact their physical and mental health as well as promote social emotional skills, leadership, teamwork, and problem solving."

ABOUT PEPSI STRONGER TOGETHER

Pepsi Stronger Together is a national initiative to empower and engage communities around the country by providing tailored programming and resources that bring people together. It was conceived with the idea that now, more than ever, we must foster a sense of connection and belonging, starting by investing locally. Launched in May of 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic - engaging its network of partners in the South to shine a spotlight on essential front-line workers in a variety of industries - Pepsi Stronger Together was expanded in October of 2020 by partnering with NBA teams and charitable organizations to foster, among other things, community and police relations.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. Under this vision, Pepsi Stronger Together is continually evolving the program to respond to the cultural moment and meet the needs of communities across the United States. Stay up to date at pepsistrongertogether.com, where visitors can engage in conversation and learn about the latest community initiatives and how to give back. Follow the conversation on social media at @pepsistrongertogether.

