PepsiCo, Alliance of Bioversity International, and CIAT Launch Major Update to Open-access Climate Resilience Platform to Accelerate Climate Adaptation

Olam Agri and Bonsucro join the Climate Resilience Platform

Revamped open-access and open-source tool is designed to help agricultural stakeholders plan for and mitigate the impacts of climate change, introduces enhanced capabilities, broader accessibility, and sets the stage for future updates

This tool helps increase publicly available agriculture research to bring scientific. rigor to regenerative agriculture.

This evolution has been made possible through PepsiCo's leadership and co-funding from the Foundation for Food & Agriculture Research (FFAR), which contributed $1 million in recognition of the platform's potential for greater impact.

PURCHASE, N.Y., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP), in collaboration with the Alliance of Bioversity International and the International Center for Tropical Agriculture (CIAT), today announced a major update to the Climate Resilience Platform ("CRP" ), an open-access tool designed to help agricultural stakeholders plan for and mitigate the impacts of climate change. This milestone marks a significant step in PepsiCo's efforts to promote regenerative agriculture practices and help build a more resilient agricultural supply chain.

PepsiCo, in collaboration with the Alliance of Bioversity International and the International Center for Tropical Agriculture (CIAT), today announced a major update to the Climate Resilience Platform (“CRP” ), an open-access tool designed to help agricultural stakeholders plan for and mitigate the impacts of climate change.

Originally developed in 2023 with PepsiCo's support, the open-access and open-source CRP translates climate research into actionable insights for those in the agricultural space, enabling them to anticipate yield risks and implement targeted interventions. The tool has been recognized by Fast Company as one of the "Next Big Things in Tech" for its transformative potential in food and agriculture. While similar tools exist, they are usually restricted to proprietary analyses that discourage collaborative action and may charge large consultancy fees which can be prohibitive.

Both PepsiCo and FFAR have a joint objective to increase publicly available agriculture research which helps bring scientific rigor to regenerative agriculture. By sharing the benefits of this research, the aim is to help others move through the assessment phase faster and focus on funding actions to mitigate impacts.

The September 2025 release of CRP 2.0 introduces enhanced capabilities, broader accessibility, and sets the stage for future updates. This evolution has been made possible through PepsiCo's leadership and co-funding from FFAR, which contributed $1 million in recognition of the platform's potential for greater impact.

"We're proud to help democratize access to climate resilience tools like CRP.2.0. By helping translate science into actionable insights, we aim to empower stakeholders across the food and agriculture system to make informed decisions, strengthen supply chains, and accelerate the shift to regenerative agriculture," PepsiCo Vice President of Sustainable and Regenerative Agriculture Margaret Henry said. "This is about helping create measurable impact from healthier soils to support more resilient communities."

Expanding Reach and Capabilities

The CRP has already been used by PepsiCo around the world to model future yield challenges and implement mitigation strategies. With CRP 2.0, the platform now offers:

Quantification of climate risk exposure and opportunities in business terms, including investment requirements and projected yield improvements

Enhanced data and tools to foster collaboration between organizations at the landscape level

Added 2 new crops and 6 new countries in 2025, with new parties joining to broaden the platform's reach further.

Engagement with a global network of agri-climate experts to enhance data accuracy and relevance

New Parties Join the Movement

The update coincides with the onboarding of new organizations, signaling growing momentum for industry-wide climate action. Olam Agri, a leading global agri-business in food, feed and fibre, and Bonsucro, a global non-profit promoting sustainable sugarcane, are now integrating CRP into their operations. Both are contributing funding and data to the platform thanks to funding from the ISEAL Innovation Fund (funded by the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) and UK International Development from the UK government) and the Bonsucro Impact Fund

Olam Agri has joined the Climate Resilience Platform, reinforcing its commitment to climate adaptation and agricultural innovation. Through this collaboration, Olam Agri will help extend CRP's coverage to include rice and cotton across key origins. By making their contributions open access, Olam Agri aims to empower stakeholders across these supply chains to accelerate climate adaptation and strengthen resilience.

"Climate change is one of the greatest challenges facing agriculture, but also an opportunity to innovate for resilience. By contributing to the Climate Resilience Platform, we are enabling stakeholders across the agriculture and food system to anticipate risks, make informed investment decisions, and adopt regenerative practices," said Laurence Jassogne, Head of Nature and Climate Solutions, Olam Agri. "Our collaboration will help extend the reach of this open-access tool to key crops such as rice and cotton, helping create long-term value for supply chains and secure livelihoods for farmers in some of the most climate-vulnerable regions."

This update reflects PepsiCo's ongoing efforts in climate resilience and regenerative agriculture, including sharing tools and knowledge to help drive collective progress across the food system.

Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE PepsiCo, Inc.