PepsiCo and Feed the Children's 10th Annual Partnership Supplies Food and Essentials for 800 Detroit Families

"We are proud to continue our long-standing partnership with Feed the Children, the city of Detroit, and Second Ebenezer," said Michael Paul, senior sales director, Mid-America region, PepsiCo's Frito-Lay division. "It's a priority at Frito-Lay and PepsiCo to engage in our communities to help fight hunger where we live and work."

"Feed the Children is proud to partner with PepsiCo over the past 10 years," said Travis Arnold, president and CEO, Feed the Children. "We know that when we combine our efforts we will have a greater impact on the lives of families who need us most—right here in America."

Each family, pre-identified by Second Ebenezer Church, will be given:

One 25-pound box of nonperishable food items

One 10-pound box of personal-care items

One box of AVON products

Variety of Frito-Lay products

PepsiCo beverages

Life Original Cereal

Quaker Oatmeal

Quaker Chewy Granola Bars

