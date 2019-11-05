Pepsico and Gaby Natale renew their commitment to energize Latinx

"We at PepsiCo are very excited to join forces again with Gaby Natale. She embodies the spirit of the Hispanic and Latino culture - making great contributions that many can be proud of. We look forward to continuing to build authentic connections for the Latinx community through this partnership," said Marissa Solis, Vice President and General Manager of the Hispanic Business Unit, PepsiCo North America Beverages.

As part of this year's collaboration, Natale's role involved emceeing PepsiCo's Hispanic Growth Summit featuring chart-topping sensation CNCO at the Telemundo Studios in Miami, moderating their "Reshaping the Mainstream" event at the Viacom global headquarters in Times Square and delivering a keynote presentation to energize PepsiCo's workforce at the company's White Plains headquarters in New York.

"At this point in my career, partnering with a brand that it is truly committed to empowering Latinx is not only a priority but a precondition. PepsiCo is one of those brands. The fact that they put all their muscle to bring Jennifer Lopez and Shakira to helm the first all-Latina Super Bowl halftime show in history was further confirmation that our missions are aligned," said Natale.

Natale's partnership with PepsiCo is the latest in a series of collaborations that the SuperLatina has launched as part of a concerted effort by her company, AGANARmedia, to elevate Latino voices through empowerment programs and conferences. Some of her most recent collaborations include Century 21's Empowering Latinas program, TurboTax, Univision's Posible Business Expo, St Jude and Sprint Latino among others.

About Gaby Natale and AGANARmedia

Gaby Natale is a triple Daytime EMMY® winner, TV personality, bestselling author and motivational speaker. She is the executive producer and host of the nationally-syndicated TV show SuperLatina on PBS' Vme network.

One of the most prestigious media personalities in Spanish-language television, Natale is among a few women in the entertainment industry who owns not only the rights to her TV show but also a television studio. This unique situation has allowed her to combine her passion for media and her entrepreneurial spirit.

People magazine named Natale one of 2018's "25 Most Powerful Latinas," highlighting the inspirational story of how she went from a local TV show that started out of a carpet warehouse to becoming the only Latina in US history to win triple back-to-back Daytime EMMYs. Her popularity grew even further when her first book, "The Virtuous Circle" by HarperCollins, became an instant bestseller, topping Amazon's New Releases charts in 3 different categories (Business, Inspiration and Self-Help).

Natale is also the founder of AGANARmedia, a marketing company with a focus on Hispanic audiences that serves Fortune 500 companies such as Hilton Worldwide, Sprint, AT&T, eBay and Amazon. In the digital world, she has a thriving fan base with over 52 million views on YouTube and 250K+ followers on Social Media.

A tireless advocate of gender and diversity issues, Natale is a sought-after bilingual speaker and a frequent collaborator with nonprofits such as St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Phenomenal Woman Action Campaign and Voto Latino. She has keynoted conferences from the United Nations to tech shows and trade gatherings across the US and Latin America. Natale has been featured in Forbes, CNN, Buzzfeed, NBC News, Univision and Latino Leaders magazine. She is the recipient of NALIP's Digital Trailblazer Award and of a GLAAD Media Award nomination for her portrayal of Latino LGBTQ youth in media.

Natale holds a bachelor's in International Relations and a master's degree in Journalism from the University of San Andres and Columbia University. Prior to starting her career in television, Natale taught Communication and Journalism courses at the University of Texas. Originally from Argentina, Natale holds triple citizenship from the United States, Argentina and Italy and has lived in London (UK), Mexico, Washington DC and Buenos Aires.

