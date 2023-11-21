PepsiCo Announces Agriculture Accelerator Projects to Support Farmer Livelihoods, Scale Sustainable Innovation and Accelerate Regenerative Agriculture Across the Globe

News provided by

PepsiCo, Inc.

21 Nov, 2023, 10:36 ET

The Positive Agriculture Outcomes Accelerator will now catalyze more than $30 million in investments to support nearly 40 agricultural projects through 2028

PURCHASE, N.Y., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) today announced the third year of its global agriculture program, the Positive Agriculture Outcomes (PAO) Accelerator, by backing eight new innovation projects across nine countries. PepsiCo's continued investment aims to address some of the most urgent challenges facing agriculture today, while moving the company's pep+ (PepsiCo Positive) agenda forward.

Continue Reading
The PepsiCo Positive Agriculture Outcomes (PAO) Accelerator will now catalyze more than $30 million in investments to support nearly 40 agricultural projects through 2028.
The PepsiCo Positive Agriculture Outcomes (PAO) Accelerator will now catalyze more than $30 million in investments to support nearly 40 agricultural projects through 2028.

PepsiCo's PAO Accelerator offers local farming communities co-investment to accelerate diverse and results-driven Positive Agriculture projects, as well as funding for ag-tech start-ups that offer proven products or technology with the potential to scale. This year's innovations will build resiliency through climate related analysis, improve soil health, and strengthen farms' climate resilience – engaging farmers in Australia, Colombia, Egypt, India, Iraq, Pakistan, Poland, Romania, and the United Kingdom.[1]  

"We can't motivate systemic change on our own, and our PAO Accelerator continues to provide a forum for farming communities to bring forth ideas and opportunities, and receive the funding needed to get promising innovation off the ground," said Margaret Henry, Vice President, Sustainable and Regenerative Agriculture at PepsiCo. "With this latest round of projects, we're not only fostering this powerful network of innovators across global farmland, but growing closer to achieving a more regenerative future, with farmers' insight at the forefront."

Among the roster of 2023 projects, will be a project with Australian grain growers to test and validate soil health management practices to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions on-farm. In Colombia, funding will support increasing potato crop quality and yield by installing sprinkler irrigation systems that will also reduce water use. And, in collaboration with 3Keel, a UK-based landscape innovation firm, funding will help connect Europe-based organizations interested in supporting regenerative solutions with local farmland managers who can deliver measurable, sustainable outcomes.

"Investing in pioneering agriculture projects is a key action in combatting the evolving climate crisis and setting farmers around the world, up for long-term success," shared Tom Curtis, Director, 3Keel Group Ltd. "Support from PepsiCo's PAO Accelerator will powerfully enable our team to work with local farmers across Europe to further broker the partnerships needed to accelerate climate action on the ground to strengthen agricultural supply chains for the long-term."

Since its launch in 2021, the PAO Accelerator has supported diverse projects – from adopting efficient irrigation systems in response to increased drought, developing kilns to turn agricultural waste into fertilizer, improving soil health, and more.

"Speaking from experience, prioritizing and investing in climate-smart innovation can uncover solutions for our entire global agricultural supply chain," said Chris Seymour, Seymour Farms, Canada, and 2022 PAO Accelerator funding recipient. "With support from PepsiCo's PAO Accelerator, my team gained new insights that helped improved soil health and profitability for my business, even as weather conditions became more unpredictable over time."

As part of its pep+ transformation, PepsiCo's Positive Agriculture agenda prioritizes investment, innovation, and robust collaboration with our farming partners to deliver impact around the world. The scalable outcomes and ongoing investments in agricultural innovation via PepsiCo's PAO Accelerator continue to support the company's goal to spread the adoption of regenerative farming practices across 7 million acres by 2030, improve the livelihoods of more than 250,000 people in its agricultural supply chain, and sustainably source 100% of its key ingredients.

Learn more about PepsiCo's Positive Agriculture commitments here.

About PepsiCo
PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $86 billion in net revenue in 2022, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to be the global leader in beverages and convenient foods by winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com, and follow on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

Media Contact:
[email protected]

Editor's Footnote:
[1] 2023 projects as follows:

PROJECT NAME

COUNTRY

PROJECT DESCRIPTION

Cool Soil Initiative

Australia

 

Extending PepsiCo's Cool Soil Initiative to support West Australia's oat sourcing
region – testing and validating sustainable practices aimed at reducing
greenhouse gas emissions on-farm, improve sustainability, yield, and profitability.

Improved soil health with
new cover crops

Colombia

 

Identifying how cover crops can improve soil erosion, soil fertility and fixation of
nitrogen, to help reduce emissions and improve biodiversity.

Sprinkler irrigation system
installation

Colombia

 

Improving farmers' yields by increasing the amount of viable planting areas on
farms and water reduction efforts by introducing low-pressure, sprinkler irrigation
systems.

Precision fertilizer use

India

 

Driving adoption of precision fertilizers to improve soil health and support potential
greenhouse gas emissions reduction within the market's potato supply chain. 

Water availability analysis

 

Iraq

 

Conducting a water availability study to map current risks and build an action plan
for 2030 building resiliency to the potato supply chain

Guidance for smallholder
farms transitioning to
sustainable sourcing

Egypt

Introducing new ways of working to benefit local smallholder farmers and enable
100% sustainable sourcing for direct potato and corn by 2030.

"Weather Station" installation

Pakistan

 

Improving grower resilience and timely decisions by deploying "weather station"
technology on-site to deliver more accurate data to strengthen farming operations.

Accelerating regenerative
agriculture practices by
building our partners
capabilities

Romania, Poland, UK

 

In collaboration with 3Keel, a UK-based landscape innovation firm, funding will
help connect Europe based organizations interested in supporting regenerative
solutions with local farmland managers who can deliver measurable, sustainable
outcomes.

SOURCE PepsiCo, Inc.

Also from this source

PepsiCo Declares Quarterly Dividend

PepsiCo Declares Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) today declared a quarterly dividend of $1.265 per share of PepsiCo common stock, a 10 percent...
PepsiCo Names Emerging Snack Startup CHUZA as Winner of the 2023 Greenhouse Accelerator: Juntos Crecemos Edition

PepsiCo Names Emerging Snack Startup CHUZA as Winner of the 2023 Greenhouse Accelerator: Juntos Crecemos Edition

PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) today announced Mexican-inspired snack company, CHUZA as the winner of the eighth class of the Greenhouse Accelerator. This...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Agriculture

Image1

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Image1

Beverages

Image1

Retail

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.