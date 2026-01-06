PepsiCo Announces Industry-First AI and Digital Twin Collaboration with Siemens and NVIDIA

Together, PepsiCo, Siemens, and NVIDIA will set a new standard for scalable, technically sound digital twin and AI in industrial operations.

LAS VEGAS and PURCHASE, N.Y., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At CES 2026, PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) announced a multi-year, industry-first collaboration with Siemens and NVIDIA to transform plant and supply chain operations through advanced digital twin technology and AI. This collaboration marks a first-of-its-kind initiative for a global CPG company applying digital twins to reshape how plant and warehousing facilities are digitally simulated and tested, with early pilots already underway in the U.S.

With demand for production and distribution capacity rising, PepsiCo is using AI and new digital approaches to process simulation and facility design to retool and optimize its existing physical footprint. Traditional expansion methods are slow and costly, limiting flexibility and the scalability needed to meet growing consumer needs while driving innovation.

"The scale and complexity of PepsiCo's business, from farm to shelf, is massive—and we are embedding AI throughout our operations to better meet the increasing demands of our consumers and customers," said Ramon Laguarta, Chairman and CEO of PepsiCo. "Our work with Siemens and NVIDIA will help accelerate our continued journey of becoming a future-fit company, operating with agility and foresight."

PepsiCo is shifting to a digital-first planning strategy, leveraging physics-based digital twins and AI agents as co-designers to simulate, validate, and optimize facility layouts before any physical build. As part of these efforts, PepsiCo is using Siemens Digital Twin Composer, built on NVIDIA Omniverse libraries, to simulate upgrades to its facilities in the U.S. with plans to scale globally.

"Physical industries are entering the age of AI. For companies with real-world assets, digital twins are the foundation of their AI journey," said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. "Working with NVIDIA and Siemens, PepsiCo is re-architecting its operations—using physically accurate digital twins and AI to reinvent how it designs, optimizes, and runs its global operations."

"We are proud to partner with PepsiCo and NVIDIA to digitally transform their manufacturing facilities using physics-based digital twins and AI from design to engineering to operations. The Digital Twin Composer is a cornerstone in enabling PepsiCo to transform manufacturing and warehousing," said Roland Busch, CEO of Siemens AG. "Siemens is powering the industrial AI revolution – with an unmatched industrial AI technology stack, deep domain knowhow, and world-class partners. This collaboration sets a new standard for all industries. Customers can turn ideas into real-world impact with greater speed, quality, and efficiency."

Siemens' new software solution builds Industrial Metaverse environments at scale, empowering organizations to apply industrial AI, simulation and real-time physical data to make decisions virtually, at speed and at scale.

This new product enables industrial companies to combine 2D and 3D digital twin data from Siemens' comprehensive digital twin and physical real-time information from a managed, secure real-time photorealistic virtual scene accelerated by NVIDIA Omniverse libraries. With Digital Twin Composer, companies can rapidly build and maintain this global environment, containing all aspects of their product or production data (both virtual and physical) in a secure, managed, high-fidelity 3D experience throughout the lifecycle of the product, process or facility.

PepsiCo and Siemens are digitally transforming select U.S. manufacturing and warehouse facilities by converting them into high-fidelity 3D digital twins that simulate plant operations and the end-to-end supply chain to establish a performance baseline. Within weeks, teams optimized and validated new configurations to boost capacity and throughput, giving PepsiCo a unified, real-time view of operations with flexibility to integrate AI-driven capabilities over time.

Leveraging Siemens' Digital Twin Composer, NVIDIA Omniverse and computer vision, PepsiCo can now recreate every machine, conveyor, pallet route and operator path with physics-level accuracy, enabling AI agents to simulate, test, and refine system changes - identifying up to 90 percent of potential issues before any physical modifications occur. This approach has already delivered a 20 percent increase in throughput on initial deployment and is driving faster design cycles, nearly 100 percent design validation and 10 to 15 percent reductions in capital expenditure (Capex) by uncovering hidden capacity and validating investments in a virtual environment.

"We are deploying the first digital blueprint that reimagines how the supply chain is designed, built, and scaled, a first for the industry," says Athina Kanioura, CEO, Latin America, and Global Chief Strategy & Transformation Officer of PepsiCo. "With a unified, AI-powered digital foundation, PepsiCo is building toward a world where every plant and warehouse operates as part of a single, intelligent ecosystem. In this future, our facilities don't just respond to demand, they anticipate and then adapt to it."

