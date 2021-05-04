PepsiCo Announces Webcast of Annual Shareholders' Meeting

PURCHASE, N.Y., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PepsiCo, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: PEP) virtual annual shareholders' meeting (the "Annual Meeting") will be webcast live on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 9 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time. In light of ongoing concern regarding COVID-19, and to promote the health and well-being of our employees, shareholders, directors, officers and other stakeholders, the Annual Meeting will be a virtual-only meeting. The virtual meeting and live audio webcast will be accessible at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/PEP2021 or through PepsiCo's website at www.pepsico.com in the "Investors" section under "Financial Information – Events & Presentations."

As described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting previously distributed, shareholders as of the close of business on March 1, 2021, the record date, are entitled to participate in and vote at the Annual Meeting. To vote or submit questions during the virtual meeting, shareholders must enter the 16-digit control number included on the proxy card, voting instruction form, notice or email that they previously received. Online access to the audio webcast will open shortly prior to the start of the Annual Meeting. Guests without a control number may also attend the virtual meeting, but will not have the option to vote shares or ask questions.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $70 billion in net revenue in 2020, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, Tropicana and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 23 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. "Winning with Purpose" reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of our business strategy and brands. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

